Sofia Goggia, world’s top downhiller, faces surgery after training fall

Sofia Goggia, the world’s top downhiller, will undergo surgery after fracturing her right tibia in a giant slalom training crash, according to the Italian winter sports federation.

In its press release, the federation did not say how long Goggia is expected to be out. The Alpine skiing World Cup season runs into late March.

Goggia, 31, has won two races this season and made six total podiums.

The 2018 Olympic downhill gold medalist ranks No. 1 in the downhill season standings, No. 4 in the super-G and No. 5 in the overall.

In 2022, Goggia came back from a Jan. 23 super-G crash -- where she suffered a minor fibula fracture, a partially torn ACL and a sprained left knee -- to win Olympic downhill silver that Feb. 15.

In December 2022, Goggia broke two fingers in a downhill, had surgery, then won a downhill the next day.

She has had at least four knee surgeries during her career.

A large group of decorated Alpine skiers are already out for the rest of the season due to injuries: Olympic slalom gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, Olympic downhill gold medalist Corinne Suter of Switzerland, last season’s top male downhiller Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway and the last two world champions in the men’s combined — Alexis Pinturault of France and Marco Schwarz of Austria.

American Mikaela Shiffrin has not raced since injuring her left knee in a Jan. 26 downhill but could return later this season.