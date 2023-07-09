 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
nbc_imsa_vpsportscar_hl_230709.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing Sportscar Challenge at CTMP
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_calmejanecrash_230709.jpg
Calmejane brought down by fan’s jerseys in Stage 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
nbc_imsa_vpsportscar_hl_230709.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing Sportscar Challenge at CTMP
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_calmejanecrash_230709.jpg
Calmejane brought down by fan’s jerseys in Stage 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead at Tour de France

  
Published July 9, 2023 12:18 PM
Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard

UAE Team Emirates’ Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider’s white jersey (L) bumps fists with Jumbo-Visma’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey (R) as they await the start of the 8th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 201 km between Libourne and Limoges, in central western France, on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar cut another eight seconds of Jonas Vingegaard’s lead at the Tour de France and is now 17 seconds behind going into the Tour’s first rest day.

In the ninth stage of 21, Canadian Michael Woods, 36, caught and passed American Matteo Jorgenson in the last kilometer up the beyond-category Puy de Dôme climb. He became the oldest stage winner since Kazakh Alexandre Vinokourov in 2010, according to ProCyclingStats.com.

Jorgenson, 24, had been the solo leader for nearly 30 miles. He nearly became the first American to win a Tour summit finish stage since George Hincapie in 2005 and the youngest American to win a Tour stage since Lance Armstrong in 1995. He ended up fourth on the day.

Behind him, the last two Tour winners and favorites to vie for this year’s title again dueled. Pogacar and Vingegaard attacked from their five-man group with about a mile left, and then the Slovenian Pogacar gapped Vingegaard to gain time on the Dane for the second time in as many mountain stages.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

“It’s not a [stage] victory, but it’s a small victory,” Pogacar said. “When I start with an attack, I watched the shadow of [Vingegaard] and I could see that he’s sprinting full gas behind me. I feel my legs are good. I push more. The gap opened.

Vingegaard’s lead over Pogacar, which was as much as 53 seconds after the fifth stage, is now 17 seconds.

The Tour takes a rest day Monday followed Tuesday by the hilliest stage with five categorized climbs, the toughest being a category two.

“I think I didn’t have my best day today,” Vinegaard said. “Maybe the rest day will do me well.

“I guess it will be quite a battle the next two weeks.”