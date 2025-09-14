 Skip navigation
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Oblique Seville
Oblique Seville wins 100m world title, puts Jamaica back on top of men's sprinting
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins world 100m title, caps a village kid's remarkable rise

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Oblique Seville
Oblique Seville wins 100m world title, puts Jamaica back on top of men’s sprinting
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins world 100m title, caps a village kid’s remarkable rise

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman add world track and field titles to Olympic golds

  
Published September 14, 2025 09:07 AM

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Valarie Allman added their first world outdoor titles on Sunday to their Olympic gold medals.

Davis-Woodhall won the long jump in Tokyo with her first of six jumps — 7.08 meters — then went farther on her fourth attempt — 7.13 meters, the world’s best jump since June 2024.

German Malaika Mihambo, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, took silver with a 6.99-meter jump.

Davis-Woodhall became the fourth American woman to pair Olympic and world outdoor titles in the event. The others were Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Brittney Reese and Tianna Madison.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Davis-Woodhall, 26, is on a 15-meet win streak since taking silver at the 2023 Worlds.

She entered this meet with the world’s best jump of 2025 (7.12 meters).

Allman, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, won the discus with a 69.48-meter toss, easily prevailing by nearly 6 1/2 feet over Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands. American Laulauga Tausaga, the 2023 World champion, finished sixth.

Alllman, after world bronze in 2022 and silver in 2023, left no doubt with the largest winning margin in the event in 18 years. She is on a 29-meet win streak since the last worlds in 2023.

“To come so close, and now have it go my way, it means more than it ever could have if it would have been in the past,” Allman told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports.

Allman, who on April 12 launched the world’s best throw since 1989 (73.52 meters), is the first American woman to pair Olympic and world outdoor titles in any throwing event.

Ryan Crouser
Ryan Crouser, after thinking career may be over, joins track and field legends with sixth global title
Ryan Crouser won the World Championships shot put in his first competition in five months.