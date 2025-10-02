U.S. women’s team named for 2025 World Gymnastics Championships after selection camp

After two days of competition, the four athletes representing USA Gymnastics at the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia have been chosen.

The team was put together through a two-day selection camp. The first slot was awarded to the all-around competition winner on the first day, while the remaining three spots were chosen by committee following additional apparatus routines on day two.

The team will feature a new roster of gymnasts, since all five members of the 2024 Olympic team (Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera) either did not compete this season or were unable to compete in the selection camp.

U.S. all-around national champion in 2025, Rivera, who was a favorite to make the worlds team, announced she would not be competing due to an ankle injury, as did U.S. Classic winner Claire Pease.

Instead, Dulcy Caylor, 17, was the standout performer on the first day, launching a surprising bid to claim the all-around title and lock in her spot on the world championship roster. While Caylor entered the competition flying under the radar for many, her solid performances across all four apparatuses gave her the points needed to top the field.

During the second day, several veteran gymnasts made their presences felt, with Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong punching their tickets to Jakarta.

It was a strong performance for Blakely, who had been a favorite to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics before tearing her Achilles. Blakely was the top scorer on both the bars and the beam during selection camp to earn her spot on her third world championship team.

Roberson and Wong both were alternates during the 2024 Paris Olympics and will be making their returns to the world championships. Both athletes are strong on the vault, and Roberson’s floor routine will be something to watch in Jakarta.