 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR Xfinity: RAPTOR King of Tough 250
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather
SX 2025 Rd 05 Eli Tomac in sand 2.JPG
Eli Tomac may return before 2025 Supercross ends
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
nbc_pftpm_shilosanders_250221.jpg
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR Xfinity: RAPTOR King of Tough 250
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather
SX 2025 Rd 05 Eli Tomac in sand 2.JPG
Eli Tomac may return before 2025 Supercross ends
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
nbc_pftpm_shilosanders_250221.jpg
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships presented by Prevagen broadcast schedule

  
Published February 21, 2025 01:45 PM

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships presented by Prevagen air live Saturday and Sunday across NBC, Peacock and USATF from Staten Island, New York.

The event will crown national champions and determine spots on the team for the World Indoor Championships from March 21-23 in Nanjing, China.

In most events, the top two finishers who have met the world championships qualifying standard during the qualification window will be eligible for the world team.

Entries include Olympic gold medalists Grant Holloway (60m hurdles), Masai Russell (60m hurdles) and Katie Moon (pole vault) in Saturday’s events.

USATF INDOORS: Schedule, Entry Lists

Holloway bids to extend a near-11-year win streak in the indoor 60m hurdles including more than 70 races. His last defeat was as a Virginia high school sophomore on March 16, 2014.

Olympic Trials 1500m winner Nikki Hiltz is entered in the 3000m on Saturday and the 1500m on Sunday. As is outdoor 1500m American record holder Shelby Houlihan, who is returning from a four-year ban after testing positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone in December 2020.

Quincy Wilson, who last summer won 4x400m relay gold at age 16 to become the youngest male Olympic track and field medalist, will bid for his first senior national title in the indoor 400m.

That field includes his 4x400m relay teammates Chris Bailey and Vernon Norwood. The final is Sunday.

2025 USATF Indoor Championships Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Saturday10:50 a.m.-9 p.m.USATF.TV
Sunday9:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m.USATF.TV
1-3 p.m.NBC, Peacock
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
25 Olympic and Paralympic sports events to watch in 2025
In 2025, Olympic and Paralympic sports events will determine the favorites for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games.