2025 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships presented by Prevagen broadcast schedule

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships presented by Prevagen air live Saturday and Sunday across NBC, Peacock and USATF from Staten Island, New York.

The event will crown national champions and determine spots on the team for the World Indoor Championships from March 21-23 in Nanjing, China.

In most events, the top two finishers who have met the world championships qualifying standard during the qualification window will be eligible for the world team.

Entries include Olympic gold medalists Grant Holloway (60m hurdles), Masai Russell (60m hurdles) and Katie Moon (pole vault) in Saturday’s events.

USATF INDOORS: Schedule, Entry Lists

Holloway bids to extend a near-11-year win streak in the indoor 60m hurdles including more than 70 races. His last defeat was as a Virginia high school sophomore on March 16, 2014.

Olympic Trials 1500m winner Nikki Hiltz is entered in the 3000m on Saturday and the 1500m on Sunday. As is outdoor 1500m American record holder Shelby Houlihan, who is returning from a four-year ban after testing positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone in December 2020.

Quincy Wilson, who last summer won 4x400m relay gold at age 16 to become the youngest male Olympic track and field medalist, will bid for his first senior national title in the indoor 400m.

That field includes his 4x400m relay teammates Chris Bailey and Vernon Norwood. The final is Sunday.

2025 USATF Indoor Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform Saturday 10:50 a.m.-9 p.m. USATF.TV Sunday 9:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. USATF.TV 1-3 p.m. NBC, Peacock