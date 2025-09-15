Trent Hidlay wins wrestling world title with epic comeback in final

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers, Phillies clinch playoff spots, Mariners surging, races galore
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Texas A&M v Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 4 including Beck, Mateer, Reed, Stockton!
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Where to go after drafting Luka Doncic?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_jagnews_250915.jpg
Is it time to worry about Thomas, Hunter?
nbc_playernews_steelerpatsv2_250915.jpg
Steelers’ identity in question facing Patriots
nbc_playernews_dolphbillsv2_250915.jpg
Bills-Dolphins could get ugly on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers, Phillies clinch playoff spots, Mariners surging, races galore
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Texas A&M v Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 4 including Beck, Mateer, Reed, Stockton!
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Where to go after drafting Luka Doncic?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_jagnews_250915.jpg
Is it time to worry about Thomas, Hunter?
nbc_playernews_steelerpatsv2_250915.jpg
Steelers’ identity in question facing Patriots
nbc_playernews_dolphbillsv2_250915.jpg
Bills-Dolphins could get ugly on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Hidlay wins wrestling world title with epic comeback in final

  
Published September 15, 2025 02:13 PM

American Trent Hidlay took gold in his senior World Wrestling Championships debut, rallying from a 10-2 deficit to win his final 13-10.

Hidlay, 26, overtook Amanula Gadzhimagomedov, a 30-year-old neutral athlete from Russia, in Monday’s 92kg freestyle final in Zagreb, Croatia.

In the 79kg freestyle final, Greek Georgios Kougioumtsidis edged American Levi Haines 3-2.

Haines, a Penn State senior, took silver in his senior World Championships debut, beating 2023 World champion Akhmed Usmanov, a neutral athlete from Russia, along the way.

Earlier Monday, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder advanced to Tuesday’s gold-medal match at 97kg.

Snyder gets Amir Ali Azarpira of Iran in a rematch of their 2024 Olympic bronze-medal match won by Azarpira 4-1.

Zahid Valencia
Zahid Valencia wins first wrestling world title with historically dominant scores
Zahid Valencia beat Hayato Ishiguro of Japan to win his first world title at age 28.