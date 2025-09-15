Trent Hidlay wins wrestling world title with epic comeback in final

American Trent Hidlay took gold in his senior World Wrestling Championships debut, rallying from a 10-2 deficit to win his final 13-10.

Hidlay, 26, overtook Amanula Gadzhimagomedov, a 30-year-old neutral athlete from Russia, in Monday’s 92kg freestyle final in Zagreb, Croatia.

In the 79kg freestyle final, Greek Georgios Kougioumtsidis edged American Levi Haines 3-2.

Haines, a Penn State senior, took silver in his senior World Championships debut, beating 2023 World champion Akhmed Usmanov, a neutral athlete from Russia, along the way.

Earlier Monday, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder advanced to Tuesday’s gold-medal match at 97kg.

Snyder gets Amir Ali Azarpira of Iran in a rematch of their 2024 Olympic bronze-medal match won by Azarpira 4-1.