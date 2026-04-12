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Yemaneberhan Crippa wins Paris Marathon, Ethiopia’s Shure Demise smashes record in women’s race

  
Published April 12, 2026 04:59 PM

PARIS — Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa was the fastest of nearly 60,000 runners in the Paris Marathon on Sunday, while Shure Demise of Ethiopia smashed the course record to win the women’s race.

Demise ran the 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) through the French capital in a personal-best time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 34 seconds, shaving more than a minute off the previous women’s fastest time in Paris set by Kenyan runner Judith Jeptum Korir with 2:19:48 in 2022.

The 30-year-old Demise wasn’t the only one to beat Korir’s mark as she reached the finish on Avenue Foch opposite the Arc de Triomphe ahead of compatriot Misgane Alemayehu (2:19:08), Kenya’s Magdalyne Masai (2:19:17) and another Ethiopian, Enatnesh Alamrew Tirusew, (2:19:18).

The Ethiopian-born Crippa finished in a personal best 2:05:18, five seconds ahead of Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia and 10 ahead of Sila Kiptoo of Ethiopia.

“My marathon career begins today,” the 29-year-old Crippa said. “I’ve finally found the right path. It was incredible. Around the 33rd kilometer, I realized it would be my day, and when, at the 39th kilometer, I saw my opponents struggling, I decided to attack.”

Crippa went on to become the first Italian winner of the Paris Marathon.