NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

nbc_cbb_purduevindhl_240116.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue handle rival Indiana
nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch 2024 Winter Youth Olympics live on Peacock

  
Published January 16, 2024 05:55 AM
Peacock airs live coverage of Youth Winter Olympics figure skating and hockey competition from Jan. 26-Feb. 1.

The Youth Winter Games, which debuted in 2012, are for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18. This year’s Games will be held in Gangwon, South Korea, using many venues from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The Opening Ceremony is Friday, followed by medal competition through Feb. 1. Every sport streams on Olympics.com.

Peacock airs every figure skating event plus hockey’s bronze- and gold-medal games.

Notable Americans to compete in past Youth Winter Olympics include snowboarder Chloe Kim, figure skater Camden Pulkinen and hockey player Jack Eichel.

2024 Youth Winter Olympics Broadcast Schedule

DateTime (ET)EventPlatform
Jan. 2611:30 p.m.Pairs’ Short ProgramPeacock
Jan. 272 a.m.Men’s Short ProgramPeacock
11:30 p.m.Rhythm DancePeacock
Jan. 282:10 a.m.Women’s Short ProgramPeacock
9:30 p.m.Pairs’ Free SkatePeacock
Jan. 2912 a.m.Men’s Free SkatePeacock
9:30 p.m.Free DancePeacock
Jan. 3012:30 a.m.Women’s Free SkatePeacock
8 p.m.Women’s Hockey Bronze-Medal GamePeacock
11 p.m.Men’s Hockey Bronze-Medal GamePeacock
Jan. 312 a.m.Women’s Hockey Gold-Medal GamePeacock
6 a.m.Men’s Hockey Gold-Medal GamePeacock
9:30 p.m.Figure Skating Team EventPeacock