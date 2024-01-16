How to watch 2024 Winter Youth Olympics live on Peacock

Peacock airs live coverage of Youth Winter Olympics figure skating and hockey competition from Jan. 26-Feb. 1.

The Youth Winter Games, which debuted in 2012, are for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18. This year’s Games will be held in Gangwon, South Korea, using many venues from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The Opening Ceremony is Friday, followed by medal competition through Feb. 1. Every sport streams on Olympics.com.

Peacock airs every figure skating event plus hockey’s bronze- and gold-medal games.

Notable Americans to compete in past Youth Winter Olympics include snowboarder Chloe Kim, figure skater Camden Pulkinen and hockey player Jack Eichel.

2024 Youth Winter Olympics Broadcast Schedule