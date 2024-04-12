Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas to miss Olympic title defense in Paris due to injury

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas will miss a chance to defend her Olympic title in Paris due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Rojas, the reigning world champion and world record holder, sustained the injury on a jump in training, according to her social media.

Rojas, 28, is one of the most decorated active track and field athletes.

After taking silver in her Olympic debut in 2016, she won seven consecutive global titles -- two world indoor championships, four world outdoor championships and the Tokyo Olympics, where she broke the world record.

Rojas extended the world record to 15.74 meters at the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

At last August’s outdoor worlds, Rojas won on her final jump, moving up from eighth place and extending an undefeated streak that began at the Tokyo Olympics.

American Jasmine Moore ranked second behind Rojas in 2023 by best triple jump for the year. Moore placed 11th at the world championships.