PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Tracking 2025 Ryder Cup practice-round groupings at Bethpage Black
Chicago White Sox v. New York Yankees
2025 MLB Playoffs: Who has clinched, full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
Ravens at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_250925.jpg
PFT Mailbag: SB teams, Ravens pressure, tush push
nbc_pft_superbowl_throwback_ste_vik_250925.jpg
Rodgers will draw most interest from Ireland fans
nbc_pft_ireland_football_begin_250925.jpg
How NFL’s first game in Ireland came to be

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
American Zach Hammer takes speed bronze at World Sport Climbing Championships

  
Published September 25, 2025 08:14 AM

American Zach Hammer capped a breakout season in speed climbing by winning bronze at the World Championships in Seoul on Thursday.

Hammer, a 19-year-old who made his Olympic debut in Paris, edged Reza Alipour of Iran 4.932 seconds to 4.948 in the bronze-medal matchup.

China’s Long Jianguo won the gold-medal matchup — 4.809 to 4.998 over German Leander Carmanns.

Earlier, Hammer topped qualifying with a personal best of 4.809, a time that would have been the world record up until April 2024.

Also this season, Hammer made his first World Cup podiums with a second-place finish in Denver in June and a third-place finish in Chamonix, France, in July.

At the Paris Olympics, Hammer was eliminated with a fall in his qualifying matchup with countryman Sam Watson, who broke the world record in the same heat.

Three Americans made Thursday’s quarterfinals. Watson, who this season lowered his own world record to 4.64 seconds, slipped in his quarterfinal, one year after taking Olympic bronze. Michael Hom was edged by Carmanns, 4.98 to 4.94.

Olympic gold medalist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia was not in the field.

Sport climbing worlds continue with men’s and women’s lead finals on Friday, women’s boulder finals Saturday and men’s boulder finals Sunday.

In speed climbing, athletes go head-to-head, scaling identical walls as fast as they can. All top-level competitions have identical holds along the wall, allowing for world records in the event.

A standardized 15-meter wall was introduced in 2011, when Qixin Zhong of China set the first world record of 6.26 seconds.

Sport climbing debuted at the Olympics in Tokyo with one event combining the bouldering, lead and speed disciplines.

In Paris, there were two events: a combined event for bouldering and lead and a separate speed event.

At the 2028 Los Angeles Games, there will be three separate events for bouldering, lead and speed.

Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
There will be more women’s quota places than men’s quota places at the Olympics for the first time.