 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list
koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019
marland_custate.jpg
Derik Queen’s buzzer-beating fadeaway gives Maryland a 72-71 March Madness win over Colorado State

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list
koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019
marland_custate.jpg
Derik Queen’s buzzer-beating fadeaway gives Maryland a 72-71 March Madness win over Colorado State

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirsten Simms sparks Wisconsin to 4-3 sudden-death win over Ohio State in title match of Frozen Four

  
Published March 23, 2025 09:01 PM
hockey.jpg

Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kirsten Simms scored on a penalty shot to tie it after a successful Wisconsin challenge with 18 seconds left and then delivered the winner 2:49 into sudden-death overtime to rally top-seed Wisconsin to a 4-3 victory over No. 2 seed Ohio State in the championship match of the women’s Frozen Four on Sunday.

It was the third straight season the two schools squared off for the NCAA title. Coach Mark Johnson’s Badgers beat Ohio State 1-0 in 2023 before losing 1-0 to Nadine Muzerall’s Buckeyes last season.

Simms forced OT when she scored after Wisconsin (38-1-2) was successful on a challenge that an Ohio State player put her hand on the puck while in the crease. The Buckeyes were playing shorthanded at the time after being caught with too many players on the ice with 1:50 remaining.

Wisconsin’s Ava McNaughton and Ohio State’s Amanda Thiele both had saves in the first 90 seconds of OT. But Simms used Lacey Eden’s second assist of the match to score the winner and earn the Badgers their record eighth championship.

Joy Dunne scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at 11:38 — 13 seconds after teammate Jordyn Petrie was sent off the ice for two minutes for crosschecking — to give Ohio State (29-8-3) the lead.

Laila Edwards scored 12 seconds later as the power play continued to pull Wisconsin even. Eden assisted on the score. Edwards led the nation with 35 goals.

Sloane Matthews scored unassisted with 5:16 remaining and the Buckeyes took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Ohio State scored 10 seconds in to up its advantage to 3-1 after Emma Peschel used assists from former Badger Makenna Webster and Jocelyn Amos to score.

Wisconsin answered with a goal from Caroline Harvey with 5:27 left in the period to get within a goal heading to the final period. Simms and Edwards set up the score.

Ohio State was the only team to beat Wisconsin in regulation this season. The Buckeyes have played in four straight Frozen Four title matches, also winning in 2022