 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
Grant Thornton Invitational - Round Two
Grant Thornton mixed-gender event reveals full field while PGA Tour Champions adds team tournament
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_241029.jpg
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4
nbc_dps_dodgersyankeesgame3recap_241029.jpg
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
nbc_golf_changesdiscussion_241029.jpg
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
Grant Thornton Invitational - Round Two
Grant Thornton mixed-gender event reveals full field while PGA Tour Champions adds team tournament
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_241029.jpg
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4
nbc_dps_dodgersyankeesgame3recap_241029.jpg
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
nbc_golf_changesdiscussion_241029.jpg
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pro Women’s Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season

  
Published October 29, 2024 04:15 PM
Hockey: PWHL-Boston at Montreal

Jan 13, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Boston players gather to celebrate the win against Montreal during overtime in a PWHL ice hockey game at Verdun Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The six-team Professional Women’s Hockey League is launching its expansion process with plans to add as many as two franchises for the start of the 2025-26 season, a league executive announced October 29.

Senior vice president of business operations Amy Scheer said the league will begin sending requests for proposals to several markets starting as early as next week, while also accepting applications.

”(We’re) looking for the right market size, right fan base, right facilities, right economic opportunity — so a lot of research to be done over the next couple months,” Scheer said, without specifying which markets the league might be targeting. “But yeah, looking to continue to build the league and grow the number of teams.”

Among the U.S. expansion candidates are Detroit and Pittsburgh, where the PWHL hosted neutral site games during its inaugural season last year. Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia would also be regarded as candidates after both were considered before the league established teams in Boston, New York and Minnesota. Denver and Seattle are also considered potential candidates.

In Canada, where the league has teams in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, Quebec City has already announced its intention of being a candidate for an expansion franchise. Calgary would be a potential option with the city previously being home to the Inferno from 2011 to 2019, before the Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded.