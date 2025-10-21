 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Madden Williams.png
Texas A&M Commit Madden Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Mens 50km Freestyle
Ski, snowboard federation votes not to allow Russians, Belarusians in Olympic qualifying
Lucas Tenbrock.png
Punter Lucas Tenbrock Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

lebron_mpx.jpg
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
luka_mpx.jpg
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_nbapromo_251021.jpg
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Madden Williams.png
Texas A&M Commit Madden Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Mens 50km Freestyle
Ski, snowboard federation votes not to allow Russians, Belarusians in Olympic qualifying
Lucas Tenbrock.png
Punter Lucas Tenbrock Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

lebron_mpx.jpg
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
luka_mpx.jpg
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_nbapromo_251021.jpg
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Women’s Pro Baseball League selects New York, Boston, LA, and San Francisco for inaugural season

  
Published October 21, 2025 01:22 PM
Generic baseball in glove

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a baseball in a glove during batting practice prior to the game between the Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Women’s Professional Baseball League has chosen New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco as the cities that will represent the four teams that will compete in the inaugural season.

The upstart league co-founded by Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach for an MLB team with the Oakland Athletics in 2015, announced plans last year to launch in 2026 as a six-team circuit with a regular season, playoffs and all-star game. When it debuts, it will be the first pro league for women since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League — immortalized in “A League of Their Own” — dissolved in 1954.

The WPBL will now launch with four teams for the inaugural season, with 15 players per club.

The top 100 players from the WPBL’s summer tryouts advanced to the league’s draft next month, which will also feature some of the sport’s biggest stars, including former Little League star Mo’ne Davis, USA baseball’s Kelsie Whitmore and Japanese pitcher Ayami Sato.

All of the WPBL’s games will be played at a neutral venue in 2026, which the league said will be announced at a later date.