COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State
Graham Rahal - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m91630.jpg
IndyCar Portland starting lineup: Graham Rahal on pole for second consecutive road course
The Walker Cup - Day One
Home of the brave: Gutsy GB&I puts U.S. in Walker Cup hole

nbc_ctb_ndpick6_230902.jpg
Lewis extends Notre Dame's huge lead with pick-six
nbc_nas_hill_230902.jpg
Hill: 'Have to do a better job' on restarts
nbc_ctb_ndpricetd_230902.jpg
Price earns 40-yard TD after Hartman escapes sack

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State
Graham Rahal - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m91630.jpg
IndyCar Portland starting lineup: Graham Rahal on pole for second consecutive road course
The Walker Cup - Day One
Home of the brave: Gutsy GB&I puts U.S. in Walker Cup hole

nbc_ctb_ndpick6_230902.jpg
Lewis extends Notre Dame’s huge lead with pick-six
nbc_nas_hill_230902.jpg
Hill: ‘Have to do a better job’ on restarts
nbc_ctb_ndpricetd_230902.jpg
Price earns 40-yard TD after Hartman escapes sack

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: Live stream info, tournament schedule and what to know about the field

  
Published September 2, 2023 05:46 PM
2023 Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup is right around the corner, and you can catch all the action with NBC Sports.

Every match will be streamed live on Peacock, beginning when host No. 3 France takes on No. 2 New Zealand on Friday, Sept. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET to kick off the 10th edition of rugby’s World Cup. New Zealand’s All Blacks is one of two teams (along with South Africa) with three World Cup gold medals, having won the inaugural event in 1987, plus back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2015. Meanwhile, three-time runner-up France is hoping to get over the hump and ride home-crowd advantage to its first ever Webb Ellis Cup.

That matchup, and the remaining 47 Rugby World Cup matches, will air live on Peacock. CNBC will also present 15 select matches throughout the event, starting with the second match of the tournament, between Italy and Namibia on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. ET.

The third matchup of the World Cup will feature Romania taking on Ireland, the latter of which comes in at the No. 1 spot in the world rankings. Catch that action on Peacock at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9.

South Africa -- the defending champion from the 2019 event in Japan -- and Scotland round out the top five at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup features 20 countries, divided into four pools of five teams. Each team will play a round robin within its pool, with the top two teams in each advancing to the quarterfinals, beginning Saturday, Oct. 14. The eight-team bracket will culminate in the World Cup Final on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

The United States, which will host the 2031 Rugby World Cup, did not qualify for the 2023 event. But NBC Sports’ coverage will include a former Team USA great: Dan Lyle, the captain of the 1999 team and member of the 2003 squad, will serve as a studio analyst alongside Alex Corbiserio, who played for Team England in 2011.

Full 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule:

DateMatchupTime (ET)Platform
Fri., Sept. 8France v. New Zealand3:15 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9Italy v. Namibia7 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 9Ireland v. Romania9:30 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9Australia v. GeorgiaNoon p.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9England v. Argentina3 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Sept. 10Japan v. Chile7 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 10South Africa v. Scotland11:30 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 10Wales v. Fiji3 p.m.Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 14France v. Uruguay3 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Sept. 15New Zealand v. Namibia3 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16Samoa v. Chile9 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16Wales v. Portugal11:30 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 16Ireland v. Tonga3- p.m.Peacock
Sun., Sept. 17South Africa v. Romania9 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 17Australia v. Fiji11:30 a.m.Peacock
Sun., Sept. 17England v. Japan3 p.m.Peacock
Wed., Sept. 20Italy v. Uruguay11:45 a.m.Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 21France v. Namibia3 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Sept. 22Argentina v. Samoa11:45 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23Georgia v. Portugal8 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 23England v. Chile11:30 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 23South Africa v. Ireland3 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Sept. 24Scotland v. Tonga11:30 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 24Wales v. Australia3 p.m.Peacock
Wed., Sept. 27Uruguay v. Namibia11:45 a.m.Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 28Japan v. Samoa3 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Sept. 29New Zealand v. Italy3 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 30Argentina v. Chile9 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 30Fiji v. Georgia11:30 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 30Scotland v. Romania3 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Oct. 1Australia v. Portugal11:30 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 1South Africa v. Tonga3 p.m.Peacock
Thurs., Oct. 5New Zealand v. Uruguay3 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Oct. 6France v. Italy3 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Oct. 7Wales v. Georgia9 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Oct. 7England v. Samoa11:30 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Oct. 7Ireland v. Scotland3 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Oct. 8Japan v. Argentina7 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 8Tonga v. Romania11:30 a.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 8Ireland v. ScotlandNoonNBC*
Sun., Oct. 8Fiji v. Portugal3 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Oct. 14Quarterfinal11 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Oct. 14Quarterfinal1 p.m.NBC*
Sat., Oct. 14Quarterfinal3 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Oct. 15Quarterfinal11 a.m.Peacock
Sun., Oct. 15QuarterfinalNoonNBC*
Sun., Oct. 15Quarterfinal3 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Oct. 20Semifinal3 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Oct. 21Semifinal3 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Oct. 27Third Place Match3 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Oct. 28Final3 p.m.Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 29FinalNoonNBC*

*Encore

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • More LIVE sports than any other streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.