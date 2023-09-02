How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: Live stream info, tournament schedule and what to know about the field

The Rugby World Cup is right around the corner, and you can catch all the action with NBC Sports.

Every match will be streamed live on Peacock, beginning when host No. 3 France takes on No. 2 New Zealand on Friday, Sept. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET to kick off the 10th edition of rugby’s World Cup. New Zealand’s All Blacks is one of two teams (along with South Africa) with three World Cup gold medals, having won the inaugural event in 1987, plus back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2015. Meanwhile, three-time runner-up France is hoping to get over the hump and ride home-crowd advantage to its first ever Webb Ellis Cup.

That matchup, and the remaining 47 Rugby World Cup matches, will air live on Peacock. CNBC will also present 15 select matches throughout the event, starting with the second match of the tournament, between Italy and Namibia on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. ET.

The third matchup of the World Cup will feature Romania taking on Ireland, the latter of which comes in at the No. 1 spot in the world rankings. Catch that action on Peacock at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9.

South Africa -- the defending champion from the 2019 event in Japan -- and Scotland round out the top five at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup features 20 countries, divided into four pools of five teams. Each team will play a round robin within its pool, with the top two teams in each advancing to the quarterfinals, beginning Saturday, Oct. 14. The eight-team bracket will culminate in the World Cup Final on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

The United States, which will host the 2031 Rugby World Cup, did not qualify for the 2023 event. But NBC Sports’ coverage will include a former Team USA great: Dan Lyle, the captain of the 1999 team and member of the 2003 squad, will serve as a studio analyst alongside Alex Corbiserio, who played for Team England in 2011.

Full 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule:



Date Matchup Time (ET) Platform Fri., Sept. 8 France v. New Zealand 3:15 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 Italy v. Namibia 7 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 9 Ireland v. Romania 9:30 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 Australia v. Georgia Noon p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 England v. Argentina 3 p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 10 Japan v. Chile 7 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 10 South Africa v. Scotland 11:30 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 10 Wales v. Fiji 3 p.m. Peacock Thurs., Sept. 14 France v. Uruguay 3 p.m. Peacock Fri., Sept. 15 New Zealand v. Namibia 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 Samoa v. Chile 9 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 Wales v. Portugal 11:30 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 16 Ireland v. Tonga 3- p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 17 South Africa v. Romania 9 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 17 Australia v. Fiji 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 17 England v. Japan 3 p.m. Peacock Wed., Sept. 20 Italy v. Uruguay 11:45 a.m. Peacock Thurs., Sept. 21 France v. Namibia 3 p.m. Peacock Fri., Sept. 22 Argentina v. Samoa 11:45 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 Georgia v. Portugal 8 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 23 England v. Chile 11:30 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 23 South Africa v. Ireland 3 p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 24 Scotland v. Tonga 11:30 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 24 Wales v. Australia 3 p.m. Peacock Wed., Sept. 27 Uruguay v. Namibia 11:45 a.m. Peacock Thurs., Sept. 28 Japan v. Samoa 3 p.m. Peacock Fri., Sept. 29 New Zealand v. Italy 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 30 Argentina v. Chile 9 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 30 Fiji v. Georgia 11:30 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 30 Scotland v. Romania 3 p.m. Peacock Sun., Oct. 1 Australia v. Portugal 11:30 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 1 South Africa v. Tonga 3 p.m. Peacock Thurs., Oct. 5 New Zealand v. Uruguay 3 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 6 France v. Italy 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 7 Wales v. Georgia 9 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Oct. 7 England v. Samoa 11:30 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Oct. 7 Ireland v. Scotland 3 p.m. Peacock Sun., Oct. 8 Japan v. Argentina 7 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 8 Tonga v. Romania 11:30 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 8 Ireland v. Scotland Noon NBC* Sun., Oct. 8 Fiji v. Portugal 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 Quarterfinal 11 a.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 Quarterfinal 1 p.m. NBC* Sat., Oct. 14 Quarterfinal 3 p.m. Peacock Sun., Oct. 15 Quarterfinal 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., Oct. 15 Quarterfinal Noon NBC* Sun., Oct. 15 Quarterfinal 3 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 20 Semifinal 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 21 Semifinal 3 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 27 Third Place Match 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 Final 3 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 29 Final Noon NBC*

*Encore

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

