How to watch Argentina vs. England in 2023 Rugby World Cup Bronze Medal Match: Time, date and live stream

While they may not be coming home with the Webb Ellis Cup, two squads still have a chance to grab the final spot on the 2023 Rugby World Cup podium: It’s Argentina and England in the Bronze Medal Match, Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern on Peacock.

Argentina, whose 2007 bronze in France is their only Rugby World Cup medal to date, found their way into the consolation bracket with a rough 44-6 defeat at the hands of New Zealand on Friday, just their second loss of the tournament. After knocking off Samoa, Chile and Japan in the group stage, then skating by Wales in the quarterfinal before the semifinal loss to the All Blacks, The Pumas have a chance to enact revenge on the first team to beat them in this year’s World Cup: fellow Group D member England.

That 27-10 match, which opened the World Cup for each nation, ignited an English winning streak that came to a heartbreaking end in the semifinal. The Red Rose swept the group stage and eliminated Fiji in a six-point quarterfinal before an even closer 16-15 nail-biter saw world No. 1 South Africa send head coach Steve Borthwick’s team to the third-place match.

“We came here with a plan to win the game, and we fell a little bit short. Not far short, but a little bit short,” Borthwick said after the loss. “But ... the players should be incredibly proud of what they have done and continue to do as they represent England rugby.”

England’s World Cup history is more decorated than Argentina’s: They’ve won the Webb Ellis Cup once and finished runner-up three times. They’ll look to earn their second straight medal and first bronze on Friday -- but it’s a medal Argentina is intent on claiming for themselves.

“We’re not finished yet. It’s not finished yet,” Argentina head coach Michael Cheika said after the defeat to New Zealand. “We want to go home with a medal. So next week’s huge for us.”

How to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup Bronze Medal Match: Argentina v. England

When: Friday, Oct. 27

Friday, Oct. 27 Where: Stade de France — Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France — Saint-Denis, France Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Watch: Peacock

