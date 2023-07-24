 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

USWNT vs Netherlands: How to watch Women’s World Cup, stream

The difference between winning and finishing 2nd in Group E is significant in the knockout rounds. The USWNT is set for its first real test at the 2023 World Cup.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Ranking favorites for 2023 Women's World Cup
July 18, 2023 01:17 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the talented field at the 2023 Women's World Cup and pick who they fancy to lift the trophy in Australia.

After opening their 2023 World Cup campaign with a 3-0 over Vietnam on Friday, the USWNT will continue its quest for an unprecedented third straight world title against a fellow top-10 team, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.

[ WATCH: Women’s World Cup on Peacock ]

After each winning their opening game, game no. 2 of the group stage carries significant weight and importance for both the USWNT and the Netherlands. The winner of Group E would avoid expected-Group G winners Sweden in the round of 16, while the runner-up would (likely) face the no. 3-ranked team in the world to begin the knockout stage. With a bit of assistance elsewhere, the USWNT could go without facing another top-10 team until the semifinals, as opposed to having to beat two of them (Sweden and no. 6 Spain) back-to-back in order to reach the semifinals.

The USWNT will have a decided advantage in terms of time to recover and train between their first and second game, having kicked off their opener nearly 30 hours before the Oranje topped Portugal 1-0. In effect, the Americans will have had had an extra two days to recover, with their game against Vietnam kicking off at 1 pm local time on Friday, compared to 7:30 pm local time on Sunday.

World Cup debutant Sophia Smith arrived on the world’s stage with two goals and an assist against Vietnam, as the 22-year-old reigning NWSL MVP, who also leads the league in goals scored this year, became the star of yet another, even bigger show.

USWNT possible starting lineup

Naeher | Huerta - Ertz - Girma - Dunn | Sullivan - Lavelle - Horan | Thompson - Morgan - Smith

How to watch USWNT vs Vietnam live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 pm ET, Wednesday

How to watch in English: Fox

How to watch en Español: Telemundo/Women’s World Cup on Peacock

USWNT schedule - 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage

W 3-0 Vietnam -- July 22, 9 pm ET -- Eden Park, Auckland

vs Netherlands -- July 27, 9 pm ET -- Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

vs Portugal -- Aug. 1, 7pm ET -- Eden Park, Auckland

Updates