USWNT vs Netherlands: How to watch Women’s World Cup, stream

After opening their 2023 World Cup campaign with a 3-0 over Vietnam on Friday, the USWNT will continue its quest for an unprecedented third straight world title against a fellow top-10 team, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.

After each winning their opening game, game no. 2 of the group stage carries significant weight and importance for both the USWNT and the Netherlands. The winner of Group E would avoid expected-Group G winners Sweden in the round of 16, while the runner-up would (likely) face the no. 3-ranked team in the world to begin the knockout stage. With a bit of assistance elsewhere, the USWNT could go without facing another top-10 team until the semifinals, as opposed to having to beat two of them (Sweden and no. 6 Spain) back-to-back in order to reach the semifinals.

The USWNT will have a decided advantage in terms of time to recover and train between their first and second game, having kicked off their opener nearly 30 hours before the Oranje topped Portugal 1-0. In effect, the Americans will have had had an extra two days to recover, with their game against Vietnam kicking off at 1 pm local time on Friday, compared to 7:30 pm local time on Sunday.

World Cup debutant Sophia Smith arrived on the world’s stage with two goals and an assist against Vietnam, as the 22-year-old reigning NWSL MVP, who also leads the league in goals scored this year, became the star of yet another, even bigger show.

How to watch USWNT vs Netherlands live, stream link and start time

