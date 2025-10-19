Bryan Mbeumo gives Manchester United shock lead at Liverpool with controversial goal - Video

It took Manchester United just 62 seconds to take the lead at Liverpool on Sunday and Bryan Mbeumo’s goal came in controversial fashion.

After a long ball forward looped into the air, Virgil van Dijk pushed Mbeumo out of the way but his elbow caught the back of the head of his teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister went down holding his head but referee Michael Oliver didn’t stop play for a head injury, as is usually the case.

Bruno Fernandes then found Amad Diallo who played in Mbeumo and he finished at the near post to give Manchester United a shock 1-0 lead.

Arne Slot and Liverpool’s players complained to Oliver and the officials, but the reason given for not stopping play was that Oliver did not see Mac Allister suffer a head injury.

