Chelsea vs Newcastle, League Cup: How to watch, stream link, team news

  
Published December 19, 2023 01:50 PM

Newcastle United continues a daunting path to return to the League Cup final when it visits Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Magpies have beaten Manchester City and Manchester United in the tournament, the latter away at Old Trafford, and now Eddie Howe’s men have to go to London in order to reach the semifinal stage.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned from Premier League Week 17 ]

Newcastle is still injury-hit, though Chelsea’s also fighting absences as it waits on full health for stars like Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea have ousted AFC Wimbledon, Brighton, and Blackburn Rovers on the way to this round, and Mauricio Pochettino will know how big a trophy could be to his young project.

The Blues are two wins from a final, and the remaining ties — Liverpool vs West Ham, Everton vs Fulham, Port Vale vs Middlesbrough — show just one truly fearsome rival with apologies to the Irons, Toffees, and Cottagers.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Tuesday (Dec. 19)

Online: Watch via ESPN+

Chelsea team news, injuries

The Blues could finally see Christopher Nkunku return to the pitch, as Pochettino says the star striker has about 20 minutes in his legs.

OUT: Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Lesley Ukochukwu (minor injury), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Romeo Lavia (ankle). | QUESTIONABLE: Malo Gusto (undisclosed), Noni Madueke (minor injury).

Newcastle team news, injuries

There are still loads of injuries and absences for Newcastle, as Fabian Schar and Joelinton have joined the wounded just as Callum Wilson and Sven Botman have returned to the fold.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles). QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (fitness), Alexander Isak (groin), Fabian Schar (buttocks), Joelinton (thigh).