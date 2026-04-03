Enzo Fernandez banned for two games by Chelsea after comments: “The line was crossed” as agent hits out

Enzo Fernandez has been banned for two games by his own club, Chelsea, after his recent media comments.

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Fernandez is Chelsea’s vice-captain and in recent interviews he openly discussed his future away from the west London club and left the door open for a summer move. Previously he had admitted his surprise, along with Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella, about former manager Enzo Maresca being fired.

After Chelsea’s recent Champions League defeat to PSG Fernandez said “I don’t know” when asked by ESPN Argentina if he would still be at Chelsea next season. He added: “My focus is here now. Then the World Cup coming up, so we’ll see after that.”

Fernandez said during the international break: “I really like Madrid - it’s similar to Buenos Aires,” as he said he would consider living in Madrid in the future when asked.

All of that lead to this ban, as Chelsea said that a “line was crossed” by Fernandez and confirmed he will not be selected for the next two games against Port Vale in the FA Cup quarterfinals and a big league game at home against Manchester City.

All of this comes amid a run of four-straight defeats in all competitions for Liam Rosenior as the pressure is mounting on the young manager after just a few months in charge, with Chelsea out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion and struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Rosenior said the following on Friday when speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash on Saturday with Port Vale.

“I spoke with Enzo an hour ago. As a football club, and with me as part of that process, we’ve made a decision: he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game and he won’t be available for Manchester City next Sunday,” Rosenior said.

“I think a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build. So we had to make a sanction and that was a decision we’ve made... In terms of the decision – and I’ve said this from day one – it’s not all about just me, it’s not all about the sporting directors, the ownership, or the players. We are aligned in every decision that we make. It was a joint decision.”

“Saying that, the door is not closed on Enzo. That’s very important. It’s a sanction because at this football club, which is a winning football club with traditions of success, you have to protect that culture. I think in terms of that, the line was crossed in the international break.”

Fernandez’s agent Javier Pastore has since told The Athletic that he and the player didn’t understand the punishment and said the following about his future at Chelsea.

🚨 Enzo Fernández’s agent Javier Pastore: “Enzo wants to apologise if any fan has felt offended”.



“But he’s also stressing that he has never spoken of another club or that he wants to leave Chelsea or London”, told @MarioCortegana. pic.twitter.com/maMwxeXoW5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 3, 2026

🚨💣 Enzo Fernández’s agent Javier Pastore: “Our plan after the World Cup is to meet with Chelsea again…



…and if there is no agreement over new deal, to explore other options”, told @TheAthleticFC. pic.twitter.com/0AhgKVGZwd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 3, 2026

🚨💸 Enzo Fernández’s agent Javier Pastore: “Given what Enzo is capable of today, he deserves much more than he’s currently earning…”, told @TheAthleticFC. pic.twitter.com/1MKGghvo3O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 3, 2026

Chelsea’s starting left back Cucurella also spoke openly about his future during the recent international break too, as Chelsea’s season is in serious danger of spiraling out of control.

A big win in the FA Cup against third-tier minnows Port Vale will calm things down as Rosenior aims for FA Cup glory and a strong league finish to qualify for the Champions League next season.