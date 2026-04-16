How Premier League title scenarios could swing from result of Manchester City vs Arsenal

The stakes of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal are enormous.

That’s not new information, but what exactly would come from a Man City win, Arsenal win, or draw? And what are the maximum points available to each teams depending upon the result.

MORE — Current Premier League table | Premier League title race tracker

Of course any game can go in any direction. A Man City win could both sink Arsenal’s confidence to the point that they lose three more times or it could embolden the Gunners to pick up the pieces and go on a perfect Premier League run to finish the season. After all, neither team faces a gauntlet of league terrors down the stretch.

However, all we can do is take a look at the mathematical effects on the title race.

Premier League title scenarios depending on result

Should Arsenal win, the Gunners will take a nine-point lead on Man City with just 18 possible points left for City. Even if City won out with a blistering goal-differential run, they’d max at 82 points. Arsenal would need 10 points from the final 15 to guarantee the title, and the Gunners face Newcastle, Fulham, and Burnley at home plus West Ham and Palace away from the Emirates. Even with Champions League congestion, it’s difficult to see them not sewing up the title.

Should Sunday’s game end in a draw... Arsenal’s 71 points would be six more than Man City, who have played one fewer Premier League match. The Gunners would max out at 86 points while City could only reach 83. There would still be uncertainty in Arsenal’s camp but their road to the title would still be green on a GPS travel map.

Should Man City win, Guardiola’s men will have 67 points to Arsenal’s 70. The Gunners and City would both max out at 85 points. City would, at worst, exit the game with a one-goal deficit in goal differential. They finish the season with away matches against Burnley, Everton, and Bournemouth and home games versus Brentford, Palace, and Villa.