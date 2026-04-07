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How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 7, 2026 12:13 PM

Barcelona’s quest to return to the top of European football’s mountaintop for the first time since 2015 rolls on this week when Hansi Flick’s side hosts La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

MOREChampions League schedule, bracket

The Blaugrana ran rampant over Newcastle in the round of 16, bouncing the Premier League side 8-3 on aggregate, now they’re set to face a far more familiar (and rigid) foe with the first leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday. This could also be Diego Simeone’s swan song at Atletico Madrid, after nearly 15 years in charge and five major trophies with (to go with a pair of Champions League runners-up finishes).

For live updates and highlights throughout Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 8)
Venue: Camp Nou — Barcelona, Spain
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (thigh), Andreas Christensen (knee), Toni Fernandez, Jofre Torrents (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Bernal (thigh)

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Pablo Barrios (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Cardoso (undisclosed), Jose Gimenez (undisclosed)

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction

This game won’t be as open as open as what Barca experienced in the second leg against Newcastle, and they might just find themselves with some work to do in the second leg. Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid.