How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Leeds have taken care of business of late and all but secured their place in next season’s Premier League even before they visit Bournemouth on Wednesday (3 pm ET), and it’s a good thing with the club’s first FA Cup semifinal in 39 years coming up on Sunday.

WATCH — Bournemouth vs Leeds

Daniel Farke’s side has taken eight points from their last four games (2W-2D-0L) to go from just two points clear of relegation, to now eight points with five games left to play, even if they still sit in the same 15th spot in the table. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is making a last-gasp push for a place in England’s World Cup squad with 11 PL goals this season, as well in the FA Cup quarterfinal victory over West Ham.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are right in the thick of the European race, hoping to sneak into 6th place and the UEFA Champions League next season (if Aston Villa, who currently sit 4th, win the Europa League) after reeling off 13 games without a defeat (6W-7D-0L). Andoni Iraola has already confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, and the club announced this week that former Borussia Dortmund and RB Lepizig boss Marco Rose will replace him as head coach this summer.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 22)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Justin Kluivert (knee), Lewis Cook (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Julio Soler (thigh)

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Anton Stach (ankle), Daniel James (groin)

Bournemouth vs Leeds prediction

Bournemouth’s press will give Leeds’ backline plenty of problems, especially if Farke elects to rotate with the semifinal in mind. Bournemouth 2-1 Leeds.