How to watch Brazil vs Croatia live: Stream, TV channel, team news, and prediction

Carlo Ancelotti leads mighty Brazil into Florida for a Tuesday rematch of their 2022 World Cup quarterfinal exit to Croatia.

Brazil and Croatia have met in three of the last five World Cups, with the Selecao winning their Group F opener over Croatia at Germany 2006, a Neymar brace pacing a 3-1 win in the Group A opener at Brazil 2014, and Croatia outlasting Brazil 1-1 (4-2 in penalties) to end Qatar 2022 for Tite and Co.

Brazil have been experimenting with some new faces of late and have lost three of their last six outings including a 2-1 defeat to 10-man France in New England on Thursday.

Croatia have one loss since the start of 2025 and that was a Nations League quarterfinal second leg that merely forced penalties against France at Saint-Denis. They have not played a murderers’ row of opponents since that setback but wins are wins and Croatia’s latest outing was a 2-1 victory over Colombia in Orlando.

They won’t have to skip town to prepare for Brazil, either, with the game also being held at Camping World Stadium.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brazil vs Croatia, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET Tuesday (March 31)

Venue: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN Deportes

Brazil team news, focus

Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha were good atop Brazil’s attack versus France and Casemiro was also a strong presence. Vinicius reportedly suffered a thigh ailment and sat out training, so his status is in question against Croatia. Familiar Premier League faces Ederson, Gabriel Martinelli, and Raphinha also started that game to mixed reviews. Luiz Henrique came off the bench and set up Bremer’s goal on Thursday, the lone Brazil marker in the loss to France. Could we see starts for Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, Brentford’s Igor Thiago, and/or Bournemouth’s Rayan on Tuesday?

Croatia team news, focus

There’s plenty of experience in this team. Ivan Perisic started at left wing back against Colombia while veteran goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made four saves and center back Marin Pongracic is right in his prime. Luka Modric and Andrej Kramaric came off the bench, but look for in-form Osasuna striker Ante Budimir and Wolfsburg’s Lovro Maier to push to make a strong impression.

Brazil vs Croatia prediction

There will be an edge to this but Ancelotti’s team will be very keen to end the break on a positive note and continue to stoke hope for a deep run at the World Cup. Brazil 2-1 Croatia.