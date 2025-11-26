How to watch Brentford vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Burnley head to Brentford on Saturday hoping to shake off some capital struggles and get their heads above the Premier League’s dreaded bottom three line.

Losses to three-straight London sides — Arsenal, West Ham, and Chelsea — have sent Burnley tumbling back into the bottom three, and there are two more capital sides left in a five-match run of fixtures.

Scott Parker’s men need to improve performances as much as results, currently 19th in expected goals and 20th in expected goals against.

Brentford’s xG story tells of better standing than their current 13th place footing, as the Bees are top-third in danger production and a strong fifth in the limiting said danger.

Unfortunately for Keith Andrews’ Bees, they’ve scored almost four full goals fewer than xG and conceded 4.5 more than the advanced metrics.

if Brentford can begin to cash in from set pieces or find more control in the run of play — a Christian Norgaard replacement has only half-emerged in that Jordan Henderson’s leadership is visible but his lack of range is, too — perhaps they can be the darlings of the 2025-26 Premier League season. And saved penalties aside, Igor Thiago is a unit.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)

Brentford vs Burnley prediction

We’ve watched Burnley fluster all sorts of foes, and Martin Dubravka is an excellent keeper with some strong defenders in front of him. Yet Igor Thiago is in good form and an absolute handful for said defenses. Especially with the game at home, the Bees are going to be too much for the Clarets. Brentford 2-0 Burnley.