Igor Thiago scored two more goals on Saturday to move closer to Erling Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot race, but how long will it be until he bids for his next one?

Brentford’s red-hot Brazilian striker converted a penalty than cleaned up a loose ball mess in the Burnley box as the Bees bested the Clarets 3-1 on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

But his joy was somewhat sort-lived as he was forced out of the game late following a leg injury.

Thiago was limping as he left the pitch, and the 24-year-old did go down the tunnel following his removal in the second minute of stoppage time. He was replaced by Keane Lewis-Potter and Brentford fans will be hoping the move was more about precaution as well as the time and state of the game.

Igor Thiago injury update — Keith Andrews reaction as Brentford beat Burnley, lose striker

Thiago missed so much time for Brentford last season but has been a horse during this campaign, playing 90 minutes regularly and starting all of the Bees’ Premier League outings.

Last season was different, as he missed the first 11 games of the PL season with a meniscus injury. He returned and made four appearances but was hurt after the last outing, his first start, and did not come back until the final four games of the season.

Hopes were massively high for a player Brentford bought after scoring 29 goals in 55 games during the 2023-24 season for Club Brugge. Those hopes have been met so far this season.