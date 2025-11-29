 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Tulane
LSU’s Mulkey leads No. 5 Tigers to NCAA-record 7th straight 100-point game at Paradise Jam tourney
NCAA Basketball: SentinelOne Showdown-Connecticut at Illinois
No. 5 UConn beats No. 13 Illinois 74-61
NCAA Football: Utah at Kansas
No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21, keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cookredcard_251129.jpg
Cook sent off in 96th minute against Sunderland
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251129.jpg
Foden drills Man City 3-2 ahead in 91st minute
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251129.jpg
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-1 up over Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Tulane
LSU’s Mulkey leads No. 5 Tigers to NCAA-record 7th straight 100-point game at Paradise Jam tourney
NCAA Basketball: SentinelOne Showdown-Connecticut at Illinois
No. 5 UConn beats No. 13 Illinois 74-61
NCAA Football: Utah at Kansas
No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21, keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cookredcard_251129.jpg
Cook sent off in 96th minute against Sunderland
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251129.jpg
Foden drills Man City 3-2 ahead in 91st minute
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251129.jpg
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-1 up over Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

igor Thiago injury update — Keith Andrews reaction as Brentford beat Burnley, lose striker

  
Published November 29, 2025 12:18 PM

Igor Thiago scored two more goals on Saturday to move closer to Erling Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot race, but how long will it be until he bids for his next one?

MORE — Brentford vs Burnley recap, video highlights

Brentford’s red-hot Brazilian striker converted a penalty than cleaned up a loose ball mess in the Burnley box as the Bees bested the Clarets 3-1 on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

But his joy was somewhat sort-lived as he was forced out of the game late following a leg injury.

Thiago was limping as he left the pitch, and the 24-year-old did go down the tunnel following his removal in the second minute of stoppage time. He was replaced by Keane Lewis-Potter and Brentford fans will be hoping the move was more about precaution as well as the time and state of the game.

Igor Thiago injury update — Keith Andrews reaction as Brentford beat Burnley, lose striker

We’ll share Keith Andrews words as soon as he speaks from West London.

Thiago missed so much time for Brentford last season but has been a horse during this campaign, playing 90 minutes regularly and starting all of the Bees’ Premier League outings.

Last season was different, as he missed the first 11 games of the PL season with a meniscus injury. He returned and made four appearances but was hurt after the last outing, his first start, and did not come back until the final four games of the season.

Hopes were massively high for a player Brentford bought after scoring 29 goals in 55 games during the 2023-24 season for Club Brugge. Those hopes have been met so far this season.