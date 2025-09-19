How to watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa, still in search of their first goal of the 2025-26 Premier League season, will hope that the fifth time is the charm on Sunday (9 am ET) when they visit newly promoted Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Unai Emery’s side is the only one in the top seven divisions of English football yet to score this season and they sit 19th (2 points) after finishing 7th, 4th and 6th in his first three seasons at the helm. Why aren’t they scoring? The simple answer is: They aren’t creating enough good chances. Their xG totals, in order: 0.20, 1.19, 1.14, 0.54. Interestingly enough, it was the first and last games from which they earned their two points, against Newcastle and Everton. What was not so long ago a lightning quick counter-attacking team, has quickly become a slow, plodding, unimaginative side with Emi Buendia and John McGinn expected to supply Ollie Watkins, who has taken just eight shots on the season (two on target). The hope is that Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho will crack the starting lineup sooner rather than later and add a creative spark.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are loving life back in the top flight after eight excruciating seasons lost at sea. The Black Cats don’t create that quite as much as they’d like offensively (just 33 shots in four games), but they’re not giving up a ton either (only 37 shots allowed). Regis Le Bris’ side was probably unlucky to lose to Burnley at Turf Moor in matchweek 2 and maybe shouldn’t have taken a point away to Crystal Palace last weekend, so there’s enough there to believe that Sunderland can certainly stay up this season.

How to watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Dennis Cirkin (wrist) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke O’Nien (shoulder), Enzo Le Free (undisclosed), Aji Alese (shoulder), Daniel Ballard (groin)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (personal) , Boubacar Kamara (hamstring), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)

Sunderland vs Aston Villa prediction

We’re going with the home side based solely only vibes at this point in the season, but Villa will finally score. Sunderland 2-1 Aston Villa.