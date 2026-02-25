How to watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Slumping Sunderland look to rediscover the positive vibes of a wonderful promotion season when they arrive at the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth early Saturday.

The Black Cats seek to steady their season before their-three match losing skid becomes a full blown slump. Losses to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Fulham by a combined 7-1 score line have shown Sunderland from the thick of the European chase to a 9-9-9 record and a place three points off seventh.

WATCH — Sunderland v Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola has really steadied Bournemouth’s season after the club suffered through two full months without a Premier League win.

The Cherries have four wins as part of a seven-match PL unbeaten run that began January 7th, and they’ve found new ways to wins following the sale of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City.

Bournemouth have two more points than Sunderland and a healthy Tyler Adams shoring up the midfield. They’d love to add more distance from the 12th-place Black Cats and grab three points that could see them as a high as seventh at the end of the weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: The Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Reinildo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Cirkin (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee)

Bournemouth vs Sunderland prediction

The Black Cats are 2W-4D-7L away from the Stadium of Light this season with both wins coming before the calendar hit November. Regis Le Bris is an excellent manager but Iraola has Bournemouth back in business behind young attackers Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan. They’ll find enough at home to be happy. Bournemouth 1-0 Sunderland.