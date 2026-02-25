 Skip navigation
How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 25, 2026 06:11 AM

Wolves are running out of time to make their great escape from the Premier League’s bottom three, and Aston Villa hope to pile woe on their Midlands derby rivals come Friday at the Molineux.

Rob Edwards’ men have been playing much better of late but remain 17 points back of safety with only 30 left to claim this season.

WATCH Wolves v Aston Villa

Villa are still looking to refind their momentum after a red-hot first 18 weeks of the season, but they’re unbeaten in three Premier League matches and sitting third on the table.

Unai Emery and his Europa League Round of 16 entrants have slipped 10 points back of first-place Arsenal and five behind Man City. With fourth-place Manchester United three points behind and both Chelsea and Liverpool another three back, Champions League qualification is now in sincere jeopardy.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (calf)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Alysson (undisclosed), Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring)

Wolves vs Aston Villa prediction

Villa really need to find a strong performance and a convincing win, while Wolves will look to this match as a good chance to give the home stadium some hope ahead of two visits from Liverpool (PL and FA Cup). A win? Like so many Wolves efforts of late, that might be a bridge too far. Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa.