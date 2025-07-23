Jorell Hato to Chelsea, Giovanni Reyna to Parma — Transfer news, rumors

Top young players from both the United States and the Netherlands may soon be swapping leagues.

United States men’s national team midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Dutch defender Jorell Hato are being linked with moves to the Premier League and Serie A this week.

MORE — Man United announce Mbeumo | Liverpool unveil Ekitike

Reyna is in dire need of change of scenery following a long fall out of favor at Dortmund, while Hato has propelled up the ranks at Ajax and could be set for a new, bigger challenge.

Jorrel Hato from Ajax to Chelsea

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has a solid resume for his age and may be adding Premier League player to his CV.

Hato, 19, already has six caps for the Netherlands and has piled up 111 senior appearances for Ajax between left back and center back.

The flank seems his destiny judging by his Dutch career as well as his two goals and six assists in the Eredivisie last season.

Hato’s agent is certainly interested in moving this along, via Sky Sports: “Yes, the club has contacted Ajax. The only thing I can say is that Jorrel is now in talks with Chelsea.”

Hato is an elite passer who is strong in the air, and he fits the profile of a young PL prospect. Marc Cucurella remains the top left back at Chelsea but Hato’s versatility makes him perfect for cover at multiple positions as the Blues participate in so many competitions.

USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna from Dortmund to Parma

The only thing certain when it comes to Giovanni Reyna is he needs to go somewhere where he’ll be made a priority player.

Reyna turns 23 in November and further away from the USMNT picture for next summer’s World Cup than anyone would imagined a few years ago.

He played just 12 minutes at the Club World Cup this summer, and has not featured for several Dortmund managers.

Reyna played more than 2,500 minutes as a teenager in Dortmund’s 2020-21 season, but injuries cost him much of the next season before the 2021-22 campaign saw him score seven times in a resurgent performance.

Edin Terzig, Nuri Sahin, interim boss Mike Tullberg, and Niko Kovac have all kept Reyna down the depth chart in favor of others, and the USMNT player simply has to find a route to regular playing time.

Reyna has earned just one cap since going to 90 minutes for the USMNT in the final match of the 2024 Copa America — a 21-minute sub’s run against Canada in the Nations League third place game.

Parma survived Serie A relegation by two points and new boss Carlos Cuesta, the 29-year-old former Arsenal assistant, is seeking to make a name for himself and some stars in the process. Given Reyna’s acumen, this could be as good — and relatively low-profile — as spot as any to jumpstart a once-shimmering career.