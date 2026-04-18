Liam Rosenior reaction: What did Chelsea manager say on snakebit loss to Manchester United?

By all accounts, Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea did many things right in Saturday’s loss to Manchester United.

What they didn’t do was score, and that allowed a single moment of United magic to give the Red Devils three points at the home of the Blues on Saturday. That moment of magic came when Wesley Fofana was off the field getting treatment, and it was United’s only shot on target oif the match.

“I thought we were the dominant team from minute one to the end of the game,” Rosenior said.

MORE — Chelsea v Man United recap, video highlights

Stamford Bridge was not amused, as Chelsea’s poor-performing forwards were again kept off the score sheet and there was further bad news with an injury to one of the lone bright spots in teenager Estevao Willian.

Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League hopes take a huge hit with the loss. How will Rosenior see it?

Liam Rosenior reaction -- What did Chelsea manager say after tight loss to Manchester United?

How are you feeling? “It’s so difficult. Today to give up one shot on target when we’re down to 10 men on a restart [and concede] and we have wave after wave of attack and hit the woodwork four times... I don’t want my team to feel like everything’s against it.”

To concede with Fofana getting treatment: “We can still do better. Many teams play with 10 men. I think it’s their only shot but we have to defend better. We don’t and we get punished. Any small mistake we’re making at the moment seems to end up in the back of my net. It has to change.”

Why are established players like Cole Palmer not scoring? “It’s a big question. It’s not all on Cole. It’s not all on star players. As a team it felt like at times when you’re not scoring in open play... we’re normally good on set plays but our deliver wasn’t good.":

Are you feeling pressure? “I put myself under the most pressure. I’m at a huge club.”

Can you be the team who rises above the pack reach Europe? “Of course.”

What do you need to do? “We just need to win the next game. We can’t think of other teams but worry about ourselves and get in bright in early tomorrow to make it right.”