Is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool back amongst the Premier League’s title favorites?

Better question: Did they ever really, truly leave even during last season’s struggles and excuse-making?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Reds look super dangerous to start the 2023-24 season, and even a suspension to Virgil van Dijk hasn’t short-circuited their goals in league play.

Mohamed Salah continues to drive the bus, while Dominik Szoboszlai is shining early his Anfield career.

Via our friends at FotMob, plus our own analysis, we will provide the Liverpool player ratings for each of their 38 games in the 2023-24 season.

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Aston Villa player ratings (fotmob.com) Liverpool vs Aston Villa player ratings (fotmob.com)

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Bournemouth player ratings (FBref.com) (FBref.com)

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool