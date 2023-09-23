 Skip navigation
date 2023-09-23

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Liverpool player ratings

  
Published September 23, 2023 01:37 PM

Is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool back amongst the Premier League’s title favorites?

Better question: Did they ever really, truly leave even during last season’s struggles and excuse-making?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Reds look super dangerous to start the 2023-24 season, and even a suspension to Virgil van Dijk hasn’t short-circuited their goals in league play.

Mohamed Salah continues to drive the bus, while Dominik Szoboszlai is shining early his Anfield career.

Via our friends at FotMob, plus our own analysis, we will provide the Liverpool player ratings for each of their 38 games in the 2023-24 season.

Matchweek 5: - Recap, highlights

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Wolves vs Liverpool player ratings

FotMob.com

Matchweek 4: - Recap, highlights

Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa

Liverpool-vs-Aston-Villa-player-ratings.png

Liverpool vs Aston Villa player ratings (fotmob.com)

Liverpool vs Aston Villa player ratings (fotmob.com)

Matchweek 3: - Recap, highlights

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

Newcastle vs Liverpool

FotMob.com

Matchweek 2: - Recap, highlights

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool-vs-Bournemouth-player-ratings

Liverpool vs Bournemouth player ratings (FBref.com)

(FBref.com)

Matchweek 1: - Recap, highlights + Player ratings

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings