Brighton vs Liverpool: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool will try to leave the controversy of their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham behind them, when they return to Premier League play and travel down to the south coast to battle Brighton on Sunday.

The result left Jurgen Klopp’s side 4th in the PL table heading into matchweek 8, whereas a draw would have seen them hold steady in 2nd place and inch one point closer to leaders and three-time defending champions Manchester City, who suffered their first defeat last weekend. Alas, Liverpool left north London with nothing to show for their efforts, and the Reds will be without Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, both of whom were sent off by referee Simon Hooper, this weekend. Alexis Mac Allister is set to make his return to Brighton after joining Liverpool for $44 million this summer.

Speaking of disappointment last time out, Brighton were battered and embarrassed in a 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa last Saturday. Roberto De Zerbi’s side bounced back to some degree as they overturned a 2-0 deficit to draw Marseille 2-2 in Europa League group play on Thursday. Brighton are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Liverpool (2W-1D-0L - all competitions), dating back to the start of last season. But the sides haven’t met since January, when the Seagulls beat the Reds twice in 15 days — first, 3-0 in the PL, then 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round. One point is all that separates Brighton in 6th, from Liverpool in 4th.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Oct. 8)

TV: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Brighton, injury news

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Pervis Estupiñan (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (undisclosed)

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

OUT: Diogo Jota (suspension), Curtis Jones (suspension), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (knee)