Tony Finau
Looking for Length: Betting on the BMW
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Minute Maid Park
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
High Limit Husets 2023 Rico Abreu accepts congratulations in the pits.jpg
Rico Abreu wins second High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Huset's Speedway with a late slider
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_damnokaydefense_230816.jpg
Selecting early NFL preseason defensive standouts
nbc_csu_49ers_230816.jpg
Evaluating concern for 49ers second-string players
nbc_cfb_mdstillintv_230816.jpg
Maryland's Still wants a 'family' atmosphere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tony Finau
Looking for Length: Betting on the BMW
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Minute Maid Park
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
High Limit Husets 2023 Rico Abreu accepts congratulations in the pits.jpg
Rico Abreu wins second High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Huset’s Speedway with a late slider
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_damnokaydefense_230816.jpg
Selecting early NFL preseason defensive standouts
nbc_csu_49ers_230816.jpg
Evaluating concern for 49ers second-string players
nbc_cfb_mdstillintv_230816.jpg
Maryland’s Still wants a ‘family’ atmosphere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield in their opening home game of the new Premier League season on Saturday.

 Updated
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Klopp: Liverpool 'opened the door' for Chelsea
August 13, 2023 02:23 PM
Jurgen Klopp joins the desk to share his main takeaways from Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield in their opening home game of the new Premier League season on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) and Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to win big.

But as we saw in their 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season the Reds are far from the finished article and they are lacking balance, especially in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both had good moments during their PL debut for Liverpool but they aren’t holding midfielders and neither is Cody Gakpo. Liverpool badly need a holding midfielder to give them defensive solidity.

Bournemouth also drew 1-1 on the opening weekend of the season, as they fought back to grab a point at home against West Ham. New manager Andoni Iraola has a brilliant reputation from his time at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and quietly the Cherries have been making new signings and trying to build on unexpectedly remaining in the Premier League last season under Gary O’Neil.

Fans of Bournemouth won’t need us to remind them that their visit to Anfield last season ended in a 9-0 defeat, equalling the record for the heaviest defeat in Premier League history.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 19)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Bournemouth team news
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

The Cherries have a few big injury issues as Andoni Iraola is without his main man in attack Dango Outtara.

Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Cook are still out, while new signing Alex Scott is still recovering from a knee injury.

Adam Smith could be back for this one and so too could Lloyd Kelly.

Liverpool team news
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Jurgen Klopp only has a couple of injury issues to contend with as Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have been battling back from hip injuries.

Diogo Jota took a hefty whack at Chelsea last weekend but shock it off to play some part in the second half.

It will be intriguing to see if Klopp starts with the same midfield three or if Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott come in to his starting lineup.