Liverpool vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield in their opening home game of the new Premier League season on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) and Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to win big.
But as we saw in their 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season the Reds are far from the finished article and they are lacking balance, especially in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both had good moments during their PL debut for Liverpool but they aren’t holding midfielders and neither is Cody Gakpo. Liverpool badly need a holding midfielder to give them defensive solidity.
Bournemouth also drew 1-1 on the opening weekend of the season, as they fought back to grab a point at home against West Ham. New manager Andoni Iraola has a brilliant reputation from his time at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and quietly the Cherries have been making new signings and trying to build on unexpectedly remaining in the Premier League last season under Gary O’Neil.
Fans of Bournemouth won’t need us to remind them that their visit to Anfield last season ended in a 9-0 defeat, equalling the record for the heaviest defeat in Premier League history.
How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 19)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
The Cherries have a few big injury issues as Andoni Iraola is without his main man in attack Dango Outtara.
Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Cook are still out, while new signing Alex Scott is still recovering from a knee injury.
Adam Smith could be back for this one and so too could Lloyd Kelly.
Jurgen Klopp only has a couple of injury issues to contend with as Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have been battling back from hip injuries.
Diogo Jota took a hefty whack at Chelsea last weekend but shock it off to play some part in the second half.
It will be intriguing to see if Klopp starts with the same midfield three or if Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott come in to his starting lineup.