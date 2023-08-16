Liverpool vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield in their opening home game of the new Premier League season on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) and Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to win big.

But as we saw in their 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season the Reds are far from the finished article and they are lacking balance, especially in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both had good moments during their PL debut for Liverpool but they aren’t holding midfielders and neither is Cody Gakpo. Liverpool badly need a holding midfielder to give them defensive solidity.

Bournemouth also drew 1-1 on the opening weekend of the season, as they fought back to grab a point at home against West Ham. New manager Andoni Iraola has a brilliant reputation from his time at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and quietly the Cherries have been making new signings and trying to build on unexpectedly remaining in the Premier League last season under Gary O’Neil.

Fans of Bournemouth won’t need us to remind them that their visit to Anfield last season ended in a 9-0 defeat, equalling the record for the heaviest defeat in Premier League history.

