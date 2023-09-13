Wolves vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Will Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool summit the Premier League table (at least for a couple hours) by beating Wolves?
Liverpool can go atop the table for at least a few hours with a win over Wolves at the Molineux when the Premier League returns from international break on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).
The Reds have won three-straight since drawing at Chelsea in Week 1, including a spirited 10-man win over Newcastle United, and would love to keep the winning vibes going with the Europa League group stage kicking off Thursday, Sept. 21 at LASK Linz in Austria.
Wolves, meanwhile, found their scoring boots in the last few days before the break. After scoring just two goals in three matches and finding a single Premier League win, Wolves poured five past Blackpool in the League Cup before a 3-2 loss at Palace dropped their Premier League record to 1W-3L.
Gary O’Neil’s men are two points clear of the bottom three and would love nothing more than to firm up their table footing before the next international break. Can they outgun the Reds?
How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)
TV channel: USA Network
Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com
Virgil van Dijk will miss his second game through suspension, but Ibrahima Konate could return to the fold and we’ll wait for Jurgen Klopp’s update when it comes to ailing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara.
Joe Gomez and Joel Matip stood firm at the back in the first match of Van Dijk’s suspension, but life has mostly been good for Liverpool because Mohamed Salah remains a dynamo. The Egyptian has two goals and two assists so far this season.
Dominik Szoboszlai has impressed in a huge way since joining the Reds midfield. Let’s see if Klopp’s found an even better way to deploy him after a week’s worth of review.
Pedro Neto has three assists in his last two Premier League matches to pace all Wolves in goal contributions this early season.
Hee-chan Hwang is the only Wolves player to score multiple goals in the 1W-3L start.
Max Kilman has been a huge part of Wolves’ distribution and defense this season, while Mario Lemina is going to have be even better now that Matheus Nunes is gone to Man City.
Wolves are basically healthy outside of Joseph Hodge’s thigh.