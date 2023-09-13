Wolves vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool can go atop the table for at least a few hours with a win over Wolves at the Molineux when the Premier League returns from international break on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com ).

The Reds have won three-straight since drawing at Chelsea in Week 1, including a spirited 10-man win over Newcastle United, and would love to keep the winning vibes going with the Europa League group stage kicking off Thursday, Sept. 21 at LASK Linz in Austria.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Wolves, meanwhile, found their scoring boots in the last few days before the break. After scoring just two goals in three matches and finding a single Premier League win, Wolves poured five past Blackpool in the League Cup before a 3-2 loss at Palace dropped their Premier League record to 1W-3L.

Gary O’Neil’s men are two points clear of the bottom three and would love nothing more than to firm up their table footing before the next international break. Can they outgun the Reds?

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)

TV channel: USA Network