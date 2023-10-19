Liverpool vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool host Everton in a tasty Merseyside derby on Saturday as both teams look to be heading in the right direction this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still having a few defensive issues but going forward they look sublime and their new midfield signings are figuring it out but the balance is a little off. Still, with all of those summer changes Liverpool are just three points off the top of the table after eight games and Klopp will be happy enough with that. He will also be happy with the form of a few of his stars as Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been in exceptional form. Klopp also knows Liverpool have a very good record at home against Everton over the years.

Everton are a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team under Sean Dyche right now but they had a big win against Bournemouth before the international break and they now have seven points on the board and are hoping to sustain their improved form now that injuries have calmed down. The Toffees are eyeing a season of solidity and to get to 40 points as soon as possible amid growing uncertainty over their financial future as the proposed takeover from 777 Partners enters the pivotal final few stages of ratification.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Nov. 21)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Liverpool

The Reds have found their form in attack but the balance still isn’t quite right in midfield. Still, Dominik Szolozabai is having a fine start to life at Liverpool as the Hungarian playmaker has oozed class from central midfield. Alexis Mac Allister has taken a little more time to slot in but playing in a deeper role has more to do with that than his quality. Injury wise, Klopp will be without Andy Robertson as he suffered a shoulder injury while on international duty with Scotland. Thiago Alcantara and Caoimhin Kelleher remain out with injuries, while Curtis Jones is still suspended after his red card at Tottenham.

Focus on Everton

Dyche’s injury woes have calmed down as Dele Alli is the only player in the Toffees squad who will definitely miss out. Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes are close to a return from respective knee and calf issues.