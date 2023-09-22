 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day One
Euros win fourballs, cut deficit to 2 at Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
Cut Line: Missed chance to promote both cups
The Solheim Cup - Day One
Pederson makes second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history

Top Clips

nbc_berry_pickuplines_230922.jpg
Dolphins to cover vs. Broncos is ‘pretty simple’
nbc_berry_injurynews_230922.jpg
Berry’s advice for Burrow managers if out vs. Rams
nbc_berry_giantsniners_230922.jpg
Samuel, Kittle shine for fantasy managers vs. NYG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day One
Euros win fourballs, cut deficit to 2 at Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
Cut Line: Missed chance to promote both cups
The Solheim Cup - Day One
Pederson makes second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history

Top Clips

nbc_berry_pickuplines_230922.jpg
Dolphins to cover vs. Broncos is ‘pretty simple’
nbc_berry_injurynews_230922.jpg
Berry’s advice for Burrow managers if out vs. Rams
nbc_berry_giantsniners_230922.jpg
Samuel, Kittle shine for fantasy managers vs. NYG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liverpool vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

After both sides picked up victories in the Europa League on Thursday, Liverpool and West Ham return their attention to the PL on Sunday

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 6
September 21, 2023 12:05 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 6 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Liverpool will try to make it five straight Premier League victories and continue their free-scoring ways when they host West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

After stumbling to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on the opening day, Liverpool have looked like their old selves once again, scoring 11 goals in their last four outings, only failing to score three times against one of the PL’s Champions League sides in Newcastle United — a game they came back to win 2-1 after playing a man down for more than an hour. Perhaps even more encouraging that the goals they have scored, are the goals (or lack thereof) they’re giving up. In six games across all competitions, the Reds are yet to concede multiple goals, even if they have only managed to keep one clean sheet. Virgil van Dijk is set to return from suspension as well, a big boost as Jurgen Klopp will be able to pick his first-choice center back duo for just the third time this season after Ibrahima Konate recently overcame a hamstring injury.

West Ham, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the PL season last weekend, at the hands of three-time defending champions Manchester City, before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Serbian side Backa Topola in the Europa League on Thursday. Back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Brighton earned the Hammers plenty of plaudits and respect, as they executed David Moyes’ classic counter-attacking tactics nearly flawlessly. With an average possession share of 35.4 percent per game, they’ll certainly look to do so again as Liverpool pile the pressure on and leave Van Dijk and Konate to patrol the rest of the field defensively.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 24)

TV: Peacock Premium

Online: Watch online on Peacock Premium

Updates