Liverpool vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool will try to make it five straight Premier League victories and continue their free-scoring ways when they host West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday.

After stumbling to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on the opening day, Liverpool have looked like their old selves once again, scoring 11 goals in their last four outings, only failing to score three times against one of the PL’s Champions League sides in Newcastle United — a game they came back to win 2-1 after playing a man down for more than an hour. Perhaps even more encouraging that the goals they have scored, are the goals (or lack thereof) they’re giving up. In six games across all competitions, the Reds are yet to concede multiple goals, even if they have only managed to keep one clean sheet. Virgil van Dijk is set to return from suspension as well, a big boost as Jurgen Klopp will be able to pick his first-choice center back duo for just the third time this season after Ibrahima Konate recently overcame a hamstring injury.

West Ham, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the PL season last weekend, at the hands of three-time defending champions Manchester City, before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Serbian side Backa Topola in the Europa League on Thursday. Back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Brighton earned the Hammers plenty of plaudits and respect, as they executed David Moyes’ classic counter-attacking tactics nearly flawlessly. With an average possession share of 35.4 percent per game, they’ll certainly look to do so again as Liverpool pile the pressure on and leave Van Dijk and Konate to patrol the rest of the field defensively.

