How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 6, 2026 06:37 AM

Newcastle emerge beaten and battered by a run of four brutal fixtures as Brentford visit St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have lost Premier League outings to Aston Villa and Liverpool, drew at PSG in the Champions League, and were beaten up by Man City at midweek to exit the League Cup.

Newcastle’s 33 points are good for 11th on the table and they have to figure things out in a hurry if they want to stay in Europe next season (presuming they don’t surprise the Champions League with a first ever European Cup).

WATCH Newcastle v Brentford

Brentford are three points clear of the Magpies, good for seventh on the cluttered Premier League table and just three points behind sixth-place Liverpool.

The Bees rebounded from a two-match losing stop versus Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to win 1-0 at Aston Villa last time out and Keith Andrews’ crew are harboring hopes of a season weep of Newcastle after toppling the Magpies 3-1 in November at the Gtech Community Stadium.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Brentford check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Anthony Gordon (thigh), Joelinton (thigh), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Kevin Schade (suspension), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Newcastle vs Brentford prediction

Igor Thiago and Dango Ouattara will have their moments but the Magpies will have more desperation — or at least they should after Howe’s men bombed out of their League Cup defense with a whimper. St. James’ Park is a bit of a tiebreaker, too. Newcastle 2-1 Brentford.