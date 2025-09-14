Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is used to having his way against any opponent, and surely expected a strong performance against Manchester United in the derby following a slow start to the Premier League season.

After Sunday’s 3-0 Manchester derby win at the Etihad Stadium, he’ll surely be thinking that that was more like it.

Erling Haaland scored twice and both Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku starred in the win, which paves the way for a smoother return to the UEFA Champions League when City meets old pal Kevin De Bruyne and Napoli this week.

So what did Guardiola say after the win?

Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City manager responds to blowout Manchester derby win

On the win and what it means: “We want to be close enough in February and March to fight for the title but this period was important. Our players have a lot of pride and they wanted to try to do better on a special day. Our walk in front of the fans to see them so happy, our job is such a privilege. ... We have many things to improve. We are not a team but step-by-step the victories help a lot.”

On Phil Foden: “He played incredible. Phil playing behind the striker is so dangerous. Our last Premier League he was the best player in the Premier League. He won a lot of games for us and to have him back — we need him so much, so much.

On Erling Haaland’s spark and grit: “Players have a lot of pride and Erling’s commitment this season is unbelievable. His physicality is so, so strong. Two games seven goals is not bad.”

On the passing of Ricky Hatton: “It’s tough. Always you reflect who we are in society. The world needs to be not so greedy [like] in Russia, Ukraine, Palestine, Gaza with Israel so many years. We need to feel people, be close to love. On behalf of Man City, because I know how incredible he was and how big a fan he was, I would like to send comfort to his wife and kids and family/"

Phil Foden, Erling Haaland react to Man City’s win

Phil Foden

Playing in memoruy of Ricky Hatton? “I had extra motivation before the game. That was for him and all those who were suffering.”

Back to your standards: “There’s been a lot of talk and it’s impossible [not to hear that]. Everything is quite negative but when you come off winning Player of the Season the standards are higher and I understand.”

How good was Haaland? “Complete performance. The way he held up the ball at the end when we were struggling. Defending, attacking, the dirty work pressing for the team.”

Erling Haaland

Vibes are high? “You could feel it as well from the fans, we kinda needed this. You always want to win the derby but you could feel it a little bit extra. I’m so relieved that we did this together. We have to keep going and we have to keep this guy [Phil Foden] going.”

How good was Foden? “This is the Phil we need. All of City are waiting for this and we’re going to help him to be as good as he was the season before last season.”

You’ve said you play better with a free mind? “I had the big chance before but I wasn’t a lot involved and that’s why I celebrated as I did, because I was freeing my mind.”

On receiving the MOTM award: “I might give it to Gigi [Donnarumma] cause he was unbelievable”