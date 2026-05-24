Pep Guardiola reaction: What did Manchester City manager say after farewell game vs Aston Villa?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
How to watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Live stream info, schedule, preview for MLB Sunday Leadoff
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fofanaredcard_260524.jpg
Chelsea down to 10 men after Fofana’s red card
nbc_pl_fulnewhl_260524.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260524.jpg
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
How to watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Live stream info, schedule, preview for MLB Sunday Leadoff
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fofanaredcard_260524.jpg
Chelsea down to 10 men after Fofana’s red card
nbc_pl_fulnewhl_260524.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260524.jpg
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pep Guardiola reaction: What did Manchester City manager say after farewell game vs Aston Villa?

  
Published May 24, 2026 02:09 PM

Pep Guardiola shared his reaction after his final game in charge of Manchester City came against Aston Villa on Sunday.

It ended in a 2-1 defeat, amid plenty of emotional scenes before, during and after the game.

Guardiola announced on Friday that he would bring his time at City to an end after 10 season in charge, as he won 20 trophies during one of the greatest managerial jobs in the history of the game.

That kind of success means his legacy at City, and in the Premier League, will live on forever and the newly-opened North Stand was renamed the Pep Guardiola Stand and used on the final day of the season at Villa.

Below is Pep Guardiola’s latest reaction as he said goodbye to the Man City fans at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola reaction