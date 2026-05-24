Pep Guardiola reaction: What did Manchester City manager say after farewell game vs Aston Villa?

Pep Guardiola shared his reaction after his final game in charge of Manchester City came against Aston Villa on Sunday.

It ended in a 2-1 defeat, amid plenty of emotional scenes before, during and after the game.

Guardiola announced on Friday that he would bring his time at City to an end after 10 season in charge, as he won 20 trophies during one of the greatest managerial jobs in the history of the game.

That kind of success means his legacy at City, and in the Premier League, will live on forever and the newly-opened North Stand was renamed the Pep Guardiola Stand and used on the final day of the season at Villa.

Below is Pep Guardiola’s latest reaction as he said goodbye to the Man City fans at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola reaction