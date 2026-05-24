Manchester City 1-2 Aston Villa: Watkins the hero on Guardiola’s farewell

Pep Guardiola’s final game in charge of Manchester City ended in defeat on Sunday, as Aston Villa won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

WATCH — Full match replay

Antoine Semenyo put City ahead and they were well on top in the first half as Guardiola’s much-changed side were flying.

MORE — Pep Guardiola reaction

But Villa came flying out of the traps in the second half as Ollie Watkins quickly made it 1-1, then scored a beauty soon after to make it 2-1.

Just days after winning the Europa League, their first trophy in 30 years, Villa finish the season in fourth place on 65 points. City finish the season in second place on 78 points.

Guardiola signs off on emotional day

Pep Guardiola was lauded from start to finish by the Man City fans on Sunday, as they celebrated his decade of dominance with classy gestures for him and his departing legends on the pitch. Bernardo Silva and John Stones received a guard of honor when they came off in the second half and City could be forgiven for taking their eye off the play on the pitch as they lauded Guardiola and key players who have been so influential in them dominating English football for most of the last decade. Guardiola’s legacy will live on forever and he was crying throughout as he said goodbye to the Man City fans. This was a meaningful and heartfelt farewell and Guardiola looked genuinely touched to be given such a sendoff. His success has obviously helped him become a legend at City but Guardiola has also embraced everything real about the club. The fans could feel that throughout his 10 seasons in charge and that is why they gave him this send off.

Silva bids farewell to Man City fans at the Etihad In his final appearance for the club, Bernardo Silva receives the guard of honor from both his Manchester City teammates and his Aston Villa opposition as he leaves the pitch.

Stones bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad John Stones is subbed off for the final time as a Manchester City player as the Etihad faithful give him a standing ovation.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa score: 1-2

Semenyo 23'; Watkins 47', 62'

Manchester City vs Aston Villa live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Foden thinks he has made it 2-2 late on, but he’s offside

Wonderful finish from Phli Foden who drills home at the near post to make it 2-2, but VAR shows he was offside. No goal. Still 2-1 to Villa.

Another guard of honor as Stones departs

More emotional scenes here as John Stones comes off for the final time as a Man City player. What a career he has had. Another guard of honor with Guardiola at the end of it. The City fans sing their John Stones chant loud and proud. He is a City legend.

Watkins scores a beauty but the offside flag is up... but VAR checks and it is a goal!

What a goal from Ollie Watkins that is! He dances past John Stones so elegantly and then slots home brilliantly. What a goal. But the offside flag is up. Hang on, VAR are checking, He was onside. That is a goal! Villa lead. Spark big celebrations from Watkins and Villa. They are fourth int he table.

Guard of honor for Bernardo Silva in a lovely moment

What a wonderful moment that is. Silva is subbed off in his last appearance for City. Players from both City and Villa give him a guard of honor. Pep Guardiola is in tears on the sidelines too.

Watkins has Villa level!

A couple of minutes into the second half Villa are level and Watkins gets it. His fine form continues.

Watkins taps home loose ball to bring Villa level Ollie Watkins tapped home the loose ball off a corner kick to bring Aston Villa level with Manchester City early in the second half.

Half time: Man City 1-0 Aston Villa

Much-changed City have been on top for most of the first half and Villa have had a few chances, but are very much just going through the motions. They had a big party a few days ago...

Semenyo puts City ahead!

They were well on top and now they have the lead. A corner is flicked on and Antoine Semenyo is there at the back post. He finishes across goal and Bizot had no chance. City 1-0 up.

Semenyo's back post finish gives City a 1-0 lead Antoine Semenyo found himself alone at the back post and calmly finished the corner kick service to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead in Pep Guardiola's final match as manager.

City piling on the pressure

Wave after wave of City attack at the Etihad. Plenty of crosses being whipped in and it ends with Reijnders dragging a shot wide. Villa yet to get going.

Silva denied by Bizot

Bernardo Silva is in but his low shot is saved by the feet of Bizot. City having a real go early. Guardiola is still coaching with the same intensity he always has. What a lovely, emotional reception he got before the game, by the way.

Manchester City lineup

Trafford; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ake; Gonzalez, Reijnders; Savinho, Silva, Foden; Semenyo

Aston Villa lineup

Bizot; Garcia, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Luiz, Barkley; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Manchester City team news, focus

It will be intriguing to see how man of City’s stars are rested for this game, as the World Cup is coming up fast and there is nothing but pride to play for. It will probably be a mixture of regulars and squad players and Guardiola’s reaction to the fans during the game and at the final whistle will be the main focus as everyone looks to clues about his future.

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa are also likely to rest several starters given their involvement in the World Cup and a long trip back from Istanbul after an incredible celebration party. Emery winning a fifth Europa League title underlines his status as the second best manager in the Premier League right now (after Pep) and he looks set to stay at Villa for several years to come as they aim to challenge the top six and win trophies on a consistent basis.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa preview

City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday to hand Arsenal the Premier League title, as they came up just short in their pursuit of taking the title race to the final day of the season. Multiple reports about Guardiola’s future leaked on Monday, with several subsequent reports stating that Enzo Maresca will replace him this summer. Guardiola has yet to confirm he is leaving, only saying that he will sit down with City’s decision makers at the end of the season to discuss his future. This season City have still won the League Cup and FA Cup and come up just short in the title race, despite a huge transition in terms of new players arriving, so Guardiola would leave them in a great position if he is to depart.

Aston Villa are in a great position under Unai Emery, as they beat Freibug 3-0 in Istanbul on Wednesday to win the Europa League to secure their first trophy in 30 years. Villa are guaranteed Champions League qualification no matter what happens on Sunday but if they drop to fifth place in the table it matters to Bournemouth and Brighton, as whichever team finishes in sixth place would secure a Champions League spot instead of Europa League qualification.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa prediction

This feels like it will be a fun, open game to end the season and there will be plenty of goals. Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (May 24)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — East Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock