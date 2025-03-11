Pochettino picks 23-man roster for CONCACAF Nations League semifinal vs Panama

Mauricio Pochettino has selected the 23 players that will represent the USMNT and compete for a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title during the March international window next week.

Stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Antonee Robinson are all fit and playing regularly for their respective clubs this season, lending lots of optimism that the Yanks will continue their stranglehold on the relatively new competition. The USMNT is the only side to win the Nations League thus far, having won it in 2021, 2023 and 2024 under previous coach Gregg Berhalter.

“This is a massive opportunity to win a trophy and that is our clear objective,” Pochettino said upon naming his squad. “We must continue to show our quality, our bravery and our commitment to each other. We have an important moment to represent our country and our supporters, and we are very excited for this opportunity.”

USMNT roster for CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, final

Goalkeepers (3): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

Defenders (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon)

Forwards (6): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Juventus), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)

