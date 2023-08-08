Predicting the 2023-24 Premier League table
The Premier League’s 2023-24 season begins Friday with a match-up between three-time defending champions Manchester City and newly-promoted Burnley, and won’t stop until 379 more matches are played through May.
Along the way, the table will be sorted with derbies, upsets, and massive clashes giving us Champions League qualifiers, more European contestants, and, of course, three teams relegated down to the Championship.
[ MORE: PST’s big Premier League predictions post ]
So, yeah, we know all of that. But who do we think will actually finish 1-20 on the Premier League table come the end of the season?
PST asked its writers — Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola — to compile their projected tables for this season. As usual, we know you’ll completely agree with their estimations of what will happen for the next 10 or so months.
[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 schedule - fixtures, results ]
Joe Prince-Wright’s 2023-24 Premier League table prediction
1. Manchester City
2. Arsenal
3. Chelsea
4. Manchester United
5. Liverpool
6. Tottenham
7. Newcastle
8. Aston Villa
9. Brighton
10. Wolves
11. West Ham
12. Crystal Palace
13. Fulham
14. Everton
15. Brentford
16. Bournemouth
17. Nottingham Forest
18. Burnley
19. Luton Town
20. Sheffield United
Andy Edwards’ 2023-24 Premier League table prediction
1. Manchester City
2. Arsenal
3. Chelsea
4. Manchester United
5. Liverpool
6. Newcastle
7. Tottenham
8. Aston Villa
9. Brighton
10. Brentford
11. Crystal Palace
12. Fulham
13. West Ham
14. Burnley
15. Nottingham Forest
16. Everton
17. Wolves
18. Sheffield United
19. Bournemouth
20. Luton Town
Nicholas Mendola’s 2023-24 Premier League table prediction
1. Manchester City
2. Manchester United
3. Arsenal
4. Liverpool
5. Chelsea
6. Newcastle
7. Tottenham
8. Aston Villa
9. Brighton
10. West Ham United
11. Everton
12. Crystal Palace
13. Brentford
14. Nottingham Forest
15. Burnley
16. Fulham
17. Bournemouth
18. Wolves
19. Sheffield United
20. Luton Town