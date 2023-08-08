Predicting the 2023-24 Premier League table

The Premier League’s 2023-24 season begins Friday with a match-up between three-time defending champions Manchester City and newly-promoted Burnley, and won’t stop until 379 more matches are played through May.

Along the way, the table will be sorted with derbies, upsets, and massive clashes giving us Champions League qualifiers, more European contestants, and, of course, three teams relegated down to the Championship.

So, yeah, we know all of that. But who do we think will actually finish 1-20 on the Premier League table come the end of the season?

PST asked its writers — Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola — to compile their projected tables for this season. As usual, we know you’ll completely agree with their estimations of what will happen for the next 10 or so months.

Joe Prince-Wright’s 2023-24 Premier League table prediction

1. Manchester City

2. Arsenal

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

5. Liverpool

6. Tottenham

7. Newcastle

8. Aston Villa

9. Brighton

10. Wolves

11. West Ham

12. Crystal Palace

13. Fulham

14. Everton

15. Brentford

16. Bournemouth

17. Nottingham Forest

18. Burnley

19. Luton Town

20. Sheffield United

Andy Edwards’ 2023-24 Premier League table prediction

1. Manchester City

2. Arsenal

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

5. Liverpool

6. Newcastle

7. Tottenham

8. Aston Villa

9. Brighton

10. Brentford

11. Crystal Palace

12. Fulham

13. West Ham

14. Burnley

15. Nottingham Forest

16. Everton

17. Wolves

18. Sheffield United

19. Bournemouth

20. Luton Town

Nicholas Mendola’s 2023-24 Premier League table prediction