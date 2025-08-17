 Skip navigation
Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after Week 1 versus Arsenal?

  
Published August 17, 2025 01:24 PM

The schedule makers didn’t do Ruben Amorim any favors to start the Premier League season, but his Manchester United showed up to play against Arsenal on Sunday.

Passionate effort was once fundamental at Man United but that bar’s gone uncleared many times over the last decade. That wasn’t the case on Sunday.

Amorim will have wanted to win but will feel his team did enough to get a result were it not for Altay Bayindir’s dreadful moment defending a corner after just 13 minutes.

The Man United boss did not start Benjamin Sesko but did put Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in his Starting XI. The attacking group was better than last season and certainly steadier, but the high danger chances were at a minimum.

Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after Week 1 versus Arsenal?

We’ll share all of Amorim’s thoughts as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.