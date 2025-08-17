Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings: Who shined in Week 1 at Old Trafford?

Manchester United vs Arsenal proved an unusually high-tax affair for Week 1 of a Premier League season, and it was ultimately an error that divided the sides at Old Trafford.

Arsenal arrived with favorites status but found a dedicated Man United up for the occasion.

MORE — Recap, analysis | What JPW learned at Old Trafford

The Red Devils are still seeking for understanding with their new attackers but were mostly solid at the back aside from goalkeeper Altay Bayindir’s poor work on a 13th-minute corner kick.

And so it was that Arsenal used a corner kick to their advantage yet again. But who starred and who slumped in Week 1?

Manchester United player ratings vs Arsenal

Altay Bayindir: 4 — Just a brutal play on Arsenal’s opening goal, especially given he will have been drilled on how physical the Gunners attack set pieces.

Luke Shaw (Off 80'): 7 — Solid. Put himself in good positions to receive the ball when United set up in possession.

Matthijs de Ligt: 7

Leny Yoro: 8 — Led the game in touches, defensive actions, and clearances. Very well done.

Diogo Dalot (Off 55'): 6.5 — Steady as it goes.

Casemiro (Off 65'): 8 — The tackles, the range of passing, and the organization delivered a reminder of his better days in a Real Madrid shirt.

Bruno Fernandes: 7

Patrick Dorgu: 6 — A decent day but could he have done more on the goal?

Matheus Cunha: 7

Mason Mount (Off 65'): 5 — Lively but wasteful. Too eager to shoot, and it looks worse when the attempts are wild or tepid. What’s he doing with Saliba on the goal?

Bryan Mbeumo: 6.5

Subs

Amad Diallo (On 55'): 6

Benjamin Sesko (On 65'): 6.5

Manuel Ugarte (On 65'): 6.5

Harry Maguire (On 80'): N/A

Arsenal player ratings at Manchester United

David Raya: 7 — Did not seem himself in the box and United might’ve punished him on another day. He did ring up seven saves and the media awarded him Player of the Match.

Riccardo Calafiori (Off 72'): 7.5 — Took his chance well to score the goal. The Italian was tidy with the ball and good in the air.

William Saliba: 8

Gabriel Magalhaes: 7.5

Ben White (Off 72'): 7 — Busy. Made a huge intervention at the back of the 18 in the first half. Left injured.

Martin Zubimendi: 6

Declan Rice (Off 83'): 5.5 — A couple of wild shots and didn’t seem as comfortable as hoped with his license to move forward.

Martin Odegaard: 6 — Atypically wayward with his passing.

Gabriel Martinelli (Off 60'): 5 — Attempted just five passes on 14 touches. Whiffed on a wild volley and put another shot on Bayindir.

Viktor Gyokeres (Off 60'): 5.5 — Involved as a target man but didn’t provide much danger. Busy in the duel but didn’t win a ton.

Bukayo Saka: 6 — Very quiet day from a superstar on a big stage.