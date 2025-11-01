Ruben Amorim reaction — Boss disappointed after draw but Manchester United ‘doing a lot of things right’

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United’s pursuit of a fourth-straight win was a roller-coaster ride on Saturday, an early lead disappearing in a flash before a late equalizer saw the winning streak default to an unbeaten run.

The 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest saw United ahead at halftime via a controversially-awarded corner cashed in by Casemiro.

But Forest answered with goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona in the 48th and 50th minutes as the Red Devils fell asleep at halftime.

Fortunately for Amorim, the visitors rallied as Amad Diallo’s splendid volley brought them level to amp up the stakes for the final few minutes.

Ruben Amorim reacts to Manchester United blown lead, late equalizer, end of win streak

Good that you guys came back to draw: “At the end I think that is a good thing in the game, if we compare in the recent past. We were a little bit different in that moment. We had five minutes where we disconnected but we controlled our emotions and continued to play. We dropped our energy levels. You can feel it when our team is not on top. We had a big opportunity at the end but we missed that little bit of luck.”

What wasn’t right over 90 minutes? “We need to work with time to have the same energy at our stadium and away. We are getting better. I think everyone can see it. We have the feeling that if we are not going to win, at least we’re not going to lose. The way we press, the urgency in certain things. The way we were last Sunday, we need to be that in every game.”

Amad Diallo’s goal was great, yes? “It’s something good for the fans. It was a really important goal but I’m more focused on the 90 minutes, what we should’ve done better and what we’ve done right. We will work to return to the feeling of winning games, which is massive for us.”

A lot of good things on display in the game, though? “Sometimes I forget that part. I treasure a lot of my players when I see the game. We are doing a lot of things right. We have so much to grow. I see so much more potential to do better things. We are progressing but we have a lot to do.”

Much better than the early performances this season? “I just care about November. Today is November, right? For me we are late. We need to step up next week against a great opponent but that is normal. Let’s take the good things from this game. It’s clear where we need to improve to win these games.”