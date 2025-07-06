Transfer news, rumors: Gyokeres to Arsenal; Kudus to Chelsea, Spurs

The transfer news from around the Premier League is showing no signs of slowing down with the big boys spending plenty to strengthen their squads.

Below is a look at the latest transfer news from across the Premier League, with some huge deals developing.

Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal is in the works

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres. Per the report Gyokeres, 27, will not return for preseason with Sporting and Arsenal have held new talks to sign him. Romano adds: “Arsenal are now getting closer to signing Gyokeres... Arsenal are now advancing. Nothing done yet but discussions underway.”

Okay, so, this is getting closer and Arsenal look like they’re going to have a summer transfer window for the ages. Having already signed Kepa and Martin Zubimendi, they are also going to add Christian Norgaard in midfield to add depth. The Gunners have been linked with moves for Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke too and if they can get all of these moves over the line they will be right up there with the favorites to win the Premier League and Champions League this season. As for Gyokeres specifically, it feels like he’s the final piece of the jigsaw. This feels very much like Manchester City adding Erling Haaland.

Arsenal create so many chances each game but have lacked that clinical finisher who makes the difference in big moments. Gyokeres is that finisher. He can hold the ball up and link up play well but the main reason Mikel Arteta needs him is to be in the box in the right places to finish off chances or use his frame to create chaos and space for others to finish. Gyokeres would give Arsenal’s attack a new dimension and he is the one kind of player they’ve been missing in recent years.

Chelsea, Spurs working on Mohammed Kudus deal

With West Ham United seemingly resigned to lose Mohammed Kudus in order to allow manager Graham Potter to have some funds to spend on new players this summer, both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are interested in the Ghanaian forward.

According to David Ornstein Spurs have had a bid of $68 million turned down for Kudus but remain in talks with West Ham. But given Spurs’ intense rivalry with West Ham, there is plenty of fan unrest over that deal happening. And according to Fabrizio Romano Chelsea are interested and have held talks with Kudus’ agents. With Noni Madueke potentially leaving and Jadon Sancho heading back to Manchester United, Chelsea would technically be a winger short. Even though they have about 27 forwards...

Where should Kudus go? Spurs would be a really good fit and Thomas Frank’s style of play would suit him well. Would Kudus actually play at Chelsea? Even though Chelsea have added forwards Liam Delap and Joao Pedro and have young winger Estevao Willian arriving this summer too, they could still use Kudus in their rotation. This deal would also save face for West Ham as they’d rather sell Kudus to Chelsea than Spurs. But if Kudus wants to play regularly he should join Spurs.