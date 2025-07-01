Transfer news, rumors: Madueke to Arsenal; Gunners transfer policy revealed

The latest transfer news is focusing heavily on Arsenal, as the Gunners try and clear the final hurdle to win the Premier League after three-straight second-place finishes.

Below we take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding them.

Madueke lined up by Arsenal

Reports from both Fabrizio Romano and Sky in Germany state that Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea and England winger Noni Madueke. With Chelsea about to add Joao Pedro and already signing Liam Delap this summer and Estevao Willian to join imminently, their forward options continue to swell. And Madueke could be the odd player out. He hasn’t featured much during the Club World Cup and per the report from Sky in Germany Arsenal have made an offer to the player and “talks have started” over a move. Madueke, 23, would be the perfect fit for Arsenal on the left flank and he had a really good 2024-25 season for Chelsea. He is now a regular in the England team and he would be an upgrade on both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on Arsenal’s left flank. The final piece of the jigsaw for him is to become more clinical but he’s improving in that area and this would be a very smart addition from the Gunners.

Arsenal’s transfer strategy for the summer revealed

A report from David Ornstein says that Arsenal want to sign a left winger, striker and Eberechi Eze this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to significantly upgrade his attack. When you factor in that Arsenal are expected to sign Kepa, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi and Mosquera too, their squad will be a whole lot stronger this upcoming season. The left winger could be Madueke, Benjamin Sesko or Rodrygo, with the forward looking more likely to be Viktor Gyokeres as he continues to push for a move away from Sporting Lisbon. With Liverpool already making huge investments in world-class players, Man City spending big and Chelsea continuing to strengthen too, it seems like Arsenal are ready to go big to not only keep up with but overtake their rivals this summer.