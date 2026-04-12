Union Berlin hire Marie-Louise Eta, first female head coach in Bundesliga, ‘top five’ European leagues

Union Berlin have hired the first female head coach in Bundesliga history, as Marie-Louise Eta takes the reins from fired Steffen Baumgart.

Eta, 34, wrapped up a long playing career for Werder Bremen in 2018 and embarked on a managerial career for Germany’s U-15, U-17, and U-19 women.

MORE — Bundesliga table, scoring leaders

She was appointed assistant coach at Union in 2023 and has coached the U-19s. There had yet to be a female head coach in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1.

“Given the points gap in the lower half of the table, our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure,” Eta said, via Union Berlin’s web site. “I am delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging task. One of Union’s strengths has always been, and remains, the ability to pull together in such situations. And, of course, I am convinced that we will secure the crucial points with the team.”

Union have won just two Bundesliga matches since the league returned from Winterpause, dropping from the European race to 11th place, just seven points clear of the relegation playoff spot and 11 ahead of the automatic relegation places with five matches to play this season.

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Female head coaches for men’s football clubs in Europe

Sabrina Wittmann was appointed head coach of second-tier Ingolstadt in 2024, the first female head coach in Germany’s top three divisions.

In England, Forest Green Rovers hired Hannah Dingley as caretaker boss during their 2022-23 League One season.

Clermont Foot in France’s Ligue 2 brought in Helena Costa in 2014.

Union Berlin’s statement on coaching change

“We have had a hugely disappointing second half of the season so far and will not allow ourselves to be blinded by our league position,” said Union’s director of men’s professional football, Horst Heldt, on the decision. “Our situation remains precarious and we urgently need points to secure our place in the league. Two wins from fourteen matches since the winter break and the performances shown in recent weeks do not give us the confidence that we can still turn things around with the current set-up. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start.

“I am delighted that Marie Louise Eta has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis before becoming head coach of the women’s professional team in the summer as planned.

“We would like to thank Steffen Baumgart, Danilo de Souza and Kevin McKenna for their work, to whom we owe our secure survival in the league last season and a good points haul in the first half of this season. We wish them all the best, both professionally and personally.”