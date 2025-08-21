Chelsea v. West Ham Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets

Graham Potter welcomes his former team Chelsea (0-1-0) to London Stadium Friday as the Blues take on West Ham (0-0-1). Last season, West Ham finished 14th in the Premier League, with Chelsea fourth. The visitors won 20 games, while West Ham achieved just 11 wins.

Game Details and How to Watch West Ham v. Chelsea

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: London Stadium

City: East London, England

Network/Streaming: USA Network

Each side was disappointing in their season-opener as the Blues played to a scoreless tie against Crystal Palace and while the Hammers were embarrassed away at newly promoted Sunderland, 3-0.

Potter has yet to defeat his former club in seven previous attempts and Chelsea have won their last three against the Hammers. A Add to the list West Ham finished last season losing seven of their last eight at London Stadium. A glimmer of hope for the Hammers and their faithful is the fact they have not lost back-to-back games at home against Chelsea in 11 seasons. The Blues have only walked away from London Stadium with three points just three times in those 11 years.

Man United need to 'build confidence' v. Fulham Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards preview Matchweek 2's Fulham v. Manchester United showdown, explaining why Ruben Amorim's squad must build on positive energy and get a result at Craven Cottage.

Before West Ham is completely buried, lets remember that Enzo Maresca’s club managed but one shot on goal in the opener against Palace and that was in the 89th minute. After another summer of big money spent on signings to bolster the attack, supporters are left to wonder if their club is going to be improved at all this season.

Chelsea will now be looking to avoid drawing consecutive blanks at the start of a league season for the first time since 1995-96, when their first two matches both ended goalless. Adding to the stress is Maresca has only managed two wins away from Stamford Bridge in the Blues’ previous 11 league games.

Is Chelsea going to be a contender for the title race at all this season? The lost points at Palace coupled with Friday’s match against West Ham will not confirm they will challenge for league supremacy, but walking away with anything short of three points may eliminate them from truly threatening the Top of the Table.

Expect intense atmosphere during 'Isak Derby' Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards preview the Newcastle v. Liverpool fixture in Matchweek 2, which will be headlined by the drama surrounding star striker Alexander Isak at St. James' Park.

Amazing how much a negative result in a club’s season opener can shift the market. Chelsea’s odds to win the season-long title have grown to +900 while West Ham’s relegation odds have shortened to +275.

Best Bet: Chelsea are the best bet to win at West Ham in a London derby on Friday. The hosts suffered a 3-0 loss to Sunderland in their last Premier League game and will face a tougher task against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea team. Chelsea’s last four Premier League games have all gone under and they have won two of their last three by the odd goal. A narrow 1-0 away win looks a decent correct score bet.

*Spotlight iQ: Match Previews are provided by Spotlight Sports Group

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: