Liverpool v. Bournemouth Prediction: Match Preview, Betting Trends, Stats, and a Best Bet

Liverpool (0-0-0) open defense of their Premier League title Friday when they take to the pitch against Bournemouth (0-0-0). The Reds finished first last season with 84 points, while Bournemouth ended 28 points behind Liverpool with 56 points in ninth.

Game Details and How to Watch Liverpool v. Bournemouth

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Anfield

City: Liverpool, England

Network/Streaming: USA Network

Liverpool have scored in 47 of their last 50 league games. They have enjoyed four straight Premier League victories against Bournemouth, but they come into this game without a win in their last four league games to finish off last season. Bournemouth were 2-0 winners against Leicester in their last Premier League game in May.

Both teams are looking to shore things up defensively following late season struggles last Spring. Liverpool conceded at least twice in three of their last four league games to end last season, while Bournemouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 of their last 16 against Liverpool.

Bournemouth are capable of scoring, having averaged 1.40 goals a game in their ten Premier League games against teams that finished in the top five last season. They scored an average of 1.80 goals a game in their five away games against those sides.

Liverpool may be able to edge out Bournemouth in a tight game, with a 2-1 home win the correct-score pick. Liverpool won five matches by the final score of 2-1 over the course of the season.

Best Bet: Both teams to score. Both teams have scored in four of Liverpool’s last six Premier League openers. Both teams to score has been a winning bet in ten of Liverpool’s last 12 Premier League home games and in 13 of Bournemouth’s last 15 road tilts.

